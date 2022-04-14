Pepper spray discharges on Knox Co. school bus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First responders with the Rural Metro Fire Department and AMR responded to an accidental use of pepper spray on a Knox Co. school bus at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to officials with the department.

“The school bus contained approximately 35 students and only 10 kids were affected,” Rural Metro Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said. “No children were transported, and were waiting on arrival of parents.”

The Knox County Sherriff’s Office was tasked with notifying the parents.

This is a developing story.

