Rain chances every other day but a nice Easter Sunday

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks our next shot of rain early Saturday morning, and it’s cooler for parts of next week.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After all those storms, we have abundant sunshine that have you feeling spring-y! While Friday is dry, Saturday morning shows fair signs of early rain. Unfortunately, the every other day rain threat continues. That’s something a lot of you have pointed out as an annoyance.

Easter plans for Sunday looks relatively good but rain could become pretty heavy and colder on Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The low point of the day was at noon, when we fell into the middle 50s. With quickly arriving sunshine however, it was late day warmth and lower humidity. What a great evening to be outside doing some grilling or perhaps even some early mowing!

Under that banner of a clear sky Friday morning, experience says we develop a little bit of fog near waterways.

Friday is a dry day, albeit with some mid-level cloud cover. High temperatures should be back a little bit above average in the low to middle 70s.

Saturday morning brings us a good shot of rain. This certainly will not last all day by any means, but you may want to delay egg hunts a little bit to avoid wet shoes. That said, Saturday afternoon is pleasant and very close to the seasonal average in the lower 70s.

Happy Easter! Sunrise services should be dry on the holiday, with some dew for outside church. Sunday looks to be slightly cooler. Clouds will steadily arrive late day. That sets up rainfall Monday very early in the morning. This rain is pretty chilly. Monday so it should be the coldest day in the forecast.

LOOKING AHEAD

As Monday progresses, mountain snow above 6,000 feet looks to be more likely. Hard to say this point how much will stick. Tuesday is mostly clear and crisp. Tuesday morning brings a small chance of only spotty frost. Most will be in the middle to upper 30s. This is the same story again on Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon will have a few more clouds. There are a couple of bumps up in the temperature by the middle of next week. The general trend is a little bit cooler than average heading into the next two weeks.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

