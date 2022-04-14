Student brings loaded gun to Campbell Co. elementary school, CCSO says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elk Valley Elementary went on lockdown Thursday morning after an eighth grade student brought a loaded gun to the school, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was reportedly taken into custody by a school resource officer, and the school was “immediately placed on lockdown.”

“All students, teachers, and staff are safe, and the lockdown has now been lifted,” CCSO officials said.

