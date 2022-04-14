Advertisement

Student brings loaded gun to Campbell Co. elementary school, CCSO says

The student was reportedly taken into custody by a school resource officer, and the school was “immediately placed on lockdown.”
Photo courtesy of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Photo courtesy of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elk Valley Elementary went on lockdown Thursday morning after an eighth grade student brought a loaded gun to the school, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was reportedly taken into custody by a school resource officer, and the school was “immediately placed on lockdown.”

Earlier this morning, an 8th grade student possessing a loaded handgun at Elk Valley Elementary School was taken into...

Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 14, 2022

“All students, teachers, and staff are safe, and the lockdown has now been lifted,” CCSO officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit states that the “sex shows” occurred inside the cells of the female inmate pod of...
Attorney defends former Grainger County inmates’ claims of forced ‘sex shows’
Garry Chadwell
High School assistant principal arrested, charged with statutory rape
Source: (WVLT)
Undercover drug operation in Sevier Co. leads to 12 arrests
Suspect leads Knox Co. deputies on chase, kills self and passenger in crash, report says
Students face charges after teen brings gun to Blount County school

Latest News

Knoxville Homeless
Homeless camps on public land risk felony in Tennessee bill
Developer ilana Lilienthal transforms Emory Place in Fourth and Gill neighborhood with two art...
Knoxville developer envisions latest project as hub for art and culture
Federal jury convicts Morgan Co. sex offender in child sex trafficking charges
Lane Lister
Knoxville runaway teen returns home