Suspect leads Knox Co. deputies on chase, kills self and passenger in crash, report says

Both the driver and passenger were declared dead on the scene, the report said.
(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two are dead after a suspect in a stolen pickup led Knox County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase and crashing into a tree, a report from KCSO officials said.

The chase happened around 11:30 Wednesday night, the report said. A KCSO patrolman reportedly spotted the pickup truck driving recklessly in the Clinton Highway and Pleasant Ridge Road area, which he tried to stop. The suspect and a passenger then tried to flee, but ended up driving over railroad tracks in the 7500 block of Ballcamp Pike, hitting a tree.

Both the driver and passenger were declared dead on the scene, the report said. They were transferred to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination.

