Suspect leads Knox Co. deputies on chase, kills self and passenger in crash, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two are dead after a suspect in a stolen pickup led Knox County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase and crashing into a tree, a report from KCSO officials said.

The chase happened around 11:30 Wednesday night, the report said. A KCSO patrolman reportedly spotted the pickup truck driving recklessly in the Clinton Highway and Pleasant Ridge Road area, which he tried to stop. The suspect and a passenger then tried to flee, but ended up driving over railroad tracks in the 7500 block of Ballcamp Pike, hitting a tree.

Both the driver and passenger were declared dead on the scene, the report said. They were transferred to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination.

