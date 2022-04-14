Advertisement

TBI: One dead in Sullivan Co. officer-involved shooting

A man was killed in an altercation with a Bristol Police Department officer, a release said.
File of a Bristol police cruiser.
File of a Bristol police cruiser.(WFSB)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Sullivan County Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30, a TBI release said. A Sullivan County deputy reportedly saw a car driving erratically near Sullivan East High School on Weaver Pike and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver then fired shots out the window at the deputies before fleeing the scene, the report said. He allegedly led deputies on a chase, during which he fired more shots, before leading a Bristol Police Department officer to a home in the 200 block of Elm Lane.

The suspect then got out of his car and ran behind the home, the release said. The Bristol officer followed and tried to speak to the man, but reports said the suspect pointed a gun at the officer, prompting the officer to fire shots, hitting him. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

TBI agents are investigating the incident. No officers were hurt.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit states that the “sex shows” occurred inside the cells of the female inmate pod of...
Attorney defends former Grainger County inmates’ claims of forced ‘sex shows’
Garry Chadwell
High School assistant principal arrested, charged with statutory rape
Source: (WVLT)
Undercover drug operation in Sevier Co. leads to 12 arrests
Suspect leads Knox Co. deputies on chase, kills self and passenger in crash, report says
Students face charges after teen brings gun to Blount County school

Latest News

Joseph Roberts
Knoxville officer resigns after turning off body cam, lying about chase, report says
FILE - Michelle Eisen, a barista at the Buffalo, N.Y., Elmwood Starbucks location, helps out...
Knoxville Starbucks workers to unionize Merchants Drive location in close vote
Knoxville Homeless
Homeless camps on public land risk felony in Tennessee bill
Photo courtesy of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Student brings loaded gun to Campbell Co. elementary school, CCSO says