TBI: One dead in Sullivan Co. officer-involved shooting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Sullivan County Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30, a TBI release said. A Sullivan County deputy reportedly saw a car driving erratically near Sullivan East High School on Weaver Pike and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver then fired shots out the window at the deputies before fleeing the scene, the report said. He allegedly led deputies on a chase, during which he fired more shots, before leading a Bristol Police Department officer to a home in the 200 block of Elm Lane.

The suspect then got out of his car and ran behind the home, the release said. The Bristol officer followed and tried to speak to the man, but reports said the suspect pointed a gun at the officer, prompting the officer to fire shots, hitting him. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

TBI agents are investigating the incident. No officers were hurt.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.