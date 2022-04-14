Tennessee football moves 2022 opener to a Thursday
The Tennessee Vols will now kickoff their 2022 campaign against Ball State Thursday, Sept. 1.
The season opener was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3.
For just the sixth time since 2012 the Volunteers will open their season on a day other than Saturday.
This contest will mark the first-ever match-up between the Big Orange and Ball State. Kick off will be at 7 p.m. on Sec Network.
