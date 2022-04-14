Advertisement

Tennessee football moves 2022 opener to a Thursday

The Tennessee Vols will now kickoff their 2022 campaign against Ball State Thursday, Sept. 1.
(WVLT)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The season opener was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3.

For just the sixth time since 2012 the Volunteers will open their season on a day other than Saturday.

This contest will mark the first-ever match-up between the Big Orange and Ball State. Kick off will be at 7 p.m. on Sec Network.

