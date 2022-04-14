Tennessee football moves 2022 opener to a Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols will now kickoff their 2022 campaign against Ball State Thursday, Sept. 1.

Football season just got two days closer.



🗓 Thursday, Sept. 1

🏈 #Vols vs. Ball State

🕖 7pm ET

📺 SEC Network#GBO — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 14, 2022

The season opener was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3.

For just the sixth time since 2012 the Volunteers will open their season on a day other than Saturday.

This contest will mark the first-ever match-up between the Big Orange and Ball State. Kick off will be at 7 p.m. on Sec Network.

