‘A tough road’ for federal funding says Sevier County Vice Mayor

Bryan McCarter said additional damages from around the state will be the only way to get most federal funding.
Wearwood Elementary school hosts hundreds for dinner and presentation
By Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to Sevier County EMA Director Joe Ayers, Sevier County officials submitted $65,708,200 in estimated damage to private structures to TEMA, with the hopes of getting FEMA individual assistance.

As for the estimated public damage, it’s $3,288,882.76 with the hopes of getting FEMA public assistance. But as Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter said it may be an unlikely scenario.

According to McCarter, to have the federal government declare the fires as a disaster, there needs to be $10 million or more estimated damage across the state. As it stands in Sevier County, that number is just over $3 million.

“So what we’re hoping for is other damage turned in across the state that’ll help us with that FEMA declaration. You look at those numbers and you think man that’s going to be tough,” said McCarter.

He goes on to say that he hopes some grants and funding will become available and they’re continuing to search for options to help those publicly funded costs. Though he understands that the doors a declaration of disaster would open up with grand money, is likely a longshot.

“If it’s only going to be Sevier County money; it’s going to be a tough road,” said McCarter.

Of the 219 structures impacted by the fire, 130 were completely destroyed, four had major damage and the remaining 85 had minor damage.

