Two students face disciplinary actions following pepper spray incident on Knox Co. school bus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First responders with the Rural Metro Fire Department and AMR responded to an accidental use of pepper spray on a Knox Co. school bus at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to officials with the department.

“The investigation also revealed that a student had brought the pepper spray to school and gave it to another student,” Martin said. “It did not belong to the bus driver.”

A 10-year-old boy was being cited to juvenile court and one student is facing disciplinary actions from the school, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Hillary Martin.

“The school bus contained approximately 35 students and only 10 kids were affected,” Rural Metro Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said. “No children were transported, and were waiting on arrival of parents.”

Bus 124 was carrying students from East Knox Elementary School and stopped at Ellistown Road and Millertown Pike, according to Knox County Schools Spokesperson Carly Harrington.

“All students were evacuated immediately, and law enforcement and paramedics were on site,” Harrington said. “Another bus came to pick up the students and resumed its normal route.”

The Knox County Sherriff’s Office was tasked with notifying the parents.

This is a developing story.

