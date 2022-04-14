UT Arboretum Society to present “Get to know the sssnakes of Tennessee” virtual program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Naturalist Don Hazel, with the help of the UT Arboretum Society, is set to host a virtual program all about the types of snakes found in East Tennessee on April 19.

The presentation will cover 32 species of snakes, including four venomous ones. Those that attend will learn where they live, what they eat and how to identify them. There will not be any live animals at the presentation, but there will be plenty of pictures.

Hazel writes a twice monthly column for the Glade Sun and Crossville Chronicle newspapers. He is also the president of the Tennessee Bluebird Society, a member of the Friends of the Trails organization and president of the Fairfield Glade Fly Fishing Club.

The event is free, but those interested will need to sign up at this website.

