Wears Valley first responders honored at elementary school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Exactly two weeks after a fire started in Wears Valley, the very first responders that stepped up to save lives and homes were honored at Wearwood Elementary.

With food courtesy of Bullfish Grill, hundreds of first responders and community members gathered to say thank you to those brave men and women.

“We’re just grateful we had those guys on the job,” said Lisa Line, whose house was unharmed thanks to the efforts of first responders.

Others like Patrick Vaughn weren’t as fortunate, who lost his 34-year-old business and a home next door. Still, he came to show his gratitude for saving his family cat and helping so many others in the area.

Brandon Headrick with the Wears Valley Fire Department was one of the many first responders in attendance. As he walked through the school’s hallway’s and read the notes and saw the pictures drawn by students he couldn’t help but feel appreciated.

“Love. Lots of love, we also have hope. We’re a very small tight knit community and it shows and I think all the firefighters are feeling that right now,” said Headrick.

As for Wearwood’s principal, Jon Manning, he said they evacuated the school just two weeks ago as the threat of the fire was growing. Now, they had the chance to host those first responders that kept their building safe.

Money was donated throughout the night, and a t-shirt booth raised more than ten thousand dollars, with more thousands expected with additional donations.

All of that money will go to the Wears Valley Fire Department.

