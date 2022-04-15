Farmers team up to create “Not Your Average Farm Tour”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rocking Chair Farm, 865 Axe Throwing and The Winery at Seven Springs Farm are teaming up to create the “Not Your Average Farm Tour.” You can play with alpacas, throw axes, shop and drink wine at three farms within ten minutes of each other.

The farmers said this joint effort to support each other has helped bring them new business, which is helpful to offset rising costs said David Rodgers of Rocking Chair Farm.

“We take our alpaca fiber and turn it into things like hats and gloves and scarves. And we use all that money that we make off of that to buy feed for the animals. Our feed costs have gone up incredibly this year. We average spend about $12,000 -15,000 every year to feed the animals. So we don’t profit anything from it. Everything they make they get,” said Rodgers.

Penny and Weston Babelay own 865 Axe Throwing. They teach people how to throw axes at a target. The tour has been a way to reach new customers.

“This partnership has allowed us to grow as business owners, but it’s also allowed us to expand our reach and tell people the stories that we have with our individual farms and invite them to come out and experience it. The story is great, but that experience is even better,” said Penny.

Robert Brindle, an owner of The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, said they have people traveling from other states who have a chance to try East Tennessee wine.

“We try to put together a very carefully planned out list of our finest ones and some of the finest local products. Explaining how things come from our vineyard into our tank room into a bottle that you get to take home and put on your table or shelf,” said Brindle.

2022 tour dates include March 26, April 30, May 28, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 22 and Nov. 19. Tickets are $55. You can learn more here.

