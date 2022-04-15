Advertisement

Father killed by son after defending caretaker in Morgan Co., officials say

A Morgan County father was fatally shot by his son following an argument between the father and his female caretaker.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morgan County father was fatally shot by his son following an argument between the father and his female caretaker, according to a release from the Russel Johnson with the 9th Judicial District.

Lillard Daniel had a long knife in his hand and was focused on the caretaker and was moving in her direction, according to the son, Ted Daniel. Ted was in town visiting his father at his home in Lancing in Morgan County. Ted warned his father multiple times that he had a gun and to put the knife down and not approach caretaker, but his father refused, according to documents.

Ted shot twice hitting Lillard in the leg and the stomach, possibly hitting vital organs, according to officials.

Authorities were called to the scene and the caretaker was able to capture cellphone footage of Lillard with the knife used to threaten her still in his hand. He was arguing from his recliner where he fell back after being shot.

The father was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the shooting.

