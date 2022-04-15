Advertisement

How to save money at the grocery store, an expert weighs in

By Ashley Bohle
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you get sticker shock at the grocery store, you’re not alone. Inflation is at a 41-year high.

President and CEO of the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Stores Association, Rob Ikard said costs for farers, truckers, and grocers have all gone up, resulting in higher prices on store shelves.

WVLT News went to Kroger and Food City to compare prices of store brands and name brands.

Often store brands can save a few cents or a couple dollars.

“Store brands or private labels are another alternative that shoppers have in a grocery store and often times those private label items are priced a little bit less than the name brand,” Ikard said.

Another thing you can do is join loyalty membership programs at Kroger, Food City and Publix.

“It might be a good time to stock up a little bit on non-perishable goods. I wouldn’t over shop. I wouldn’t hoard, That will certainly cause problems for everybody down the line.”

Digital and print coupons can also save money.

Ikard explained prices are high now, but could continue to rise.

“We don’t see anything that’s going to lead to a price drop any time soon,” he stated.

