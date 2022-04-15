Ice Bears coach wins SPHL Coach of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The coach of Knoxville’s Ice Bears has been named the 2022 SPHL Coach of the Year. Jeff Carr will join the only other Ice Bears bench boss to win the award: Scott Hillman.

“It’s really a hockey operations staff award,” said Carr, who’s in his fifth season with the Ice Bears. “It’s the hockey operations staff. Our athletic trainer Jasmine Honey, our equipment manager Ryan Parent, the front office support and we’re lucky enough to work for a great ownership group. At the end of the day, it’s all validated by the incredible job our players have done all year. We have an all-in mindset as a team and everyone knows that the team goal is to try and win a championship.”

Through five seasons Carr is 151-83-24 as Knoxville’s head coach. In 2009, Carr led the team to its first regular season title with a record 42 wins.

Carr is taking the honor in stride, and urging his team to focus on upcoming games. “The Coach of the Year award is a team award and now we’re trying to get another team award.”

The Ice Bears will visit Roanoke on Saturday night for game two of the first round of playoffs.

