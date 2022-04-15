Advertisement

Kentucky man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for Tennessee robbery, carjacking

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, a Tennessee judge sentenced Jason William Graves, 43, of London, Kentucky to 130 months in prison.

Graves recently pleaded guilty to an indictment that charged him with one count of bank robbery and one count of carjacking for an incident that happened in 2019.

After Graves is released from prison, he will be under supervision for three years and will be required to pay restitution to the victims.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect leads Knox Co. deputies on chase, kills self and passenger in crash, report says
Garry Chadwell
High School assistant principal arrested, charged with statutory rape
The Ferris Wheel from the 1982 World's Fair is set to be retired.
40 years later, a hallmark of the 1982 World’s Fair is no more
The cause of the Hatcher Mountain Wildfire and the Millstone Gap Wildfire that burned...
Officials determine cause of both Sevier County wildfires
Joseph Roberts
Knoxville officer resigns after turning off body cam, lying about chase, report says

Latest News

Oak Ridge regatta
Oak Ridge Regatta brings thousands of out-of-state visitors
Lady Vol Softball
UT Softball set for big SEC series with Aggies
Baby Formula Shortage Problems
Sarah Fekete
Sarah Fekete Bailey
Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR back on the dirt at Bristol