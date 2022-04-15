Kentucky man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for Tennessee robbery, carjacking

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, a Tennessee judge sentenced Jason William Graves, 43, of London, Kentucky to 130 months in prison.

Graves recently pleaded guilty to an indictment that charged him with one count of bank robbery and one count of carjacking for an incident that happened in 2019.

After Graves is released from prison, he will be under supervision for three years and will be required to pay restitution to the victims.

