Knox County Rescue, Rural Metro respond to injured House Mountain hiker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire responded to House Mountain Friday afternoon on the report of an injured hiker, according to a tweet from KCR.

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro are on the scene at House Mountain for a injured female that has fell off the trail while hiking. Units are currently working to help bring her down the mountain and provide medical attention. pic.twitter.com/d11bfNykin — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) April 15, 2022

The hiker reportedly “fell off the trail,” and units are working to bring her down and provide medical attention.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.