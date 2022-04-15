Knox County Rescue, Rural Metro respond to injured House Mountain hiker
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire responded to House Mountain Friday afternoon on the report of an injured hiker, according to a tweet from KCR.
The hiker reportedly “fell off the trail,” and units are working to bring her down and provide medical attention.
