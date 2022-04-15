More rain early Saturday, pleasant on Easter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The big story in the short term: showers and storms are here early Saturday morning. The weather is quieter on Easter Sunday. Still, rain is back with cooler temps right after.

More pleasant and spring-like weather rolls in next Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

For the tail end of your Friday, we have spectacular spring warmth and lots and lots of sun. I’d argue that’s it’s one of the nicest days of the year - if you’re okay with some tree and grass pollen.

Much of that will wash away in the short term. After 2:00 a.m. Saturday, rain is here for most. The rain is closing in on an 80% coverage. In short: plan for rain and a wet lawn before 8:00 a.m. While not every shower will be gone by then, most is. We get some decent Valley sunshine Saturday afternoon. That should help to dry your yard a little for the Easter egg hunts.

With temps in the middle 70s (some in the lower 70s), you have a good window for mowing the grass too.

Onto Easter Sunday! Sunrise services (sunrise is right around 7:00 a.m. Eastern) are fairly cool. Dress for the 40s. Rain showers should remain few and far between Sunday. That said, it’s not a zero chance. We have a slightly cooler afternoon, in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

WE will watch Monday morning closely for impacts to drivers and kids going back to school. Plan on some slowdowns on the highway and you should certainly pack the umbrella.

As the rain gets heavier late Monday, we have the potential of some spotty high mountain snow. It’s not something most of us should worry about - it’s more of a talker.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning: If you are a gardener or a farmer you should prepare for patchy frost both days. A hard or killing freeze it’s not likely. Still if you blooms me wilt for hopefully one of the last times this growing season.

The afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday go, or expecting nice weather and mostly dry conditions. Pfizer back into the 70s, which takes us right around average for the middle of April.

There’s a small bag of showers coming in on Thursday. Right now it doesn’t look too impactful. Behind that sunshine should be a bond it a week from Friday.

