Mother reacts after daughters aboard bus with pepper spray incident

Two daughters were the next stop on the bus when kids were exposed to pepper spray Thursday afternoon.
A Knox County mom who wanted to remain anonymous reacts after her daughters and other kids were exposed to pepper spray.
By William Puckett
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County mother was second-guessing her decision to put her two girls on a school bus where kids were exposed to pepper spray Thursday, on the way home from East Knox County Elementary.

The mother, who did not want to be identified, said her 6 and 8-year-old daughters were the next stop on the busses route when they and other students were hit with pepper spray.

”Even if it was an accident, you know pepper spray is a weapon,” said the mom.

While putting her kids on the bus was the most convenient option for her and her husband, hearing news that kids were hurt by two peers’ actions, leaves her second-guessing their decision.

”It’s terrifying because I was uneasy about them riding the bus anyways because things happen on the bus all the time,” said the mom.

While she and her husband looked at how practical not putting their daughters on the bus is, she continued to process the shock she felt about what happened Thursday.

”I didn’t think this would happen at an elementary school like the kids are 12 maybe 13 at the oldest and nobody that age should have something like that with them,” she said.

