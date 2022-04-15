Advertisement

NASCAR back on the dirt at Bristol

Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol Motor Speedway(BMS Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joey Logano captured the checkered flag at last year’s historic Food City Dirt Race on the famed high banks at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Logano led the final 61 laps of the race in his No. 22 Team Penske machine and crossed the finish line well ahead of several of the circuits so called dirt racing specialists, like Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Austin Dillon to name a few.

This year’s race on dirt had several wild cards, including moving the race to a night time start. There’s also the new Next Gen car. Most drivers seem to like the Next Gen and most are pleased that NASCAR officials moved the race under the lights.

The Food City Dirt Race weekend starts on Good Friday with Bush’s Beans Practice Day that will have both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series machines on track for two 50-minute practice sessions during the afternoon.

On Saturday, Bush’s Beans Qualifying will be held for both Cup and Truck competitors with each series participating in four blind-draw 15-lap qualifying heat races to set the fields for the main races. The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will follow Bush’s Beans Qualifying with an 8 p.m. (ET) start (FS1, MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).

