Police say former UK football player is person of interest in Texas murder case

DALLAS, Texas (WKYT) - A former Kentucky football player is a person of interest in a Texas murder.

According to multiple reports, Dallas police want to talk to Kelvin Joseph in connection with the death of Cameron Ray, who died on March 18 after a fight outside a Dallas area nightclub.

After the fight, Ray was shot in a drive-by, and he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video was released from that night, and it shows a person fitting the description of Joseph, including his trademark necklace that reads YKDV.

According to the Dallas News, Joseph’s attorney confirmed in a statement that Joseph was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the shooting.

Joseph is expected to talk with police, but it is unknown when.

Joseph played one season with Kentucky before being drafted to the Dallas Cowboys.

