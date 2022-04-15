Advertisement

Police say former UK football player is person of interest in Texas murder case

According to multiple reports, Dallas police are looking for Kelvin Joseph in connection to the...
According to multiple reports, Dallas police are looking for Kelvin Joseph in connection to the death of a 20-year-old in March.(WCAX)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (WKYT) - A former Kentucky football player is a person of interest in a Texas murder.

According to multiple reports, Dallas police want to talk to Kelvin Joseph in connection with the death of Cameron Ray, who died on March 18 after a fight outside a Dallas area nightclub.

After the fight, Ray was shot in a drive-by, and he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video was released from that night, and it shows a person fitting the description of Joseph, including his trademark necklace that reads YKDV.

According to the Dallas News, Joseph’s attorney confirmed in a statement that Joseph was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the shooting.

Joseph is expected to talk with police, but it is unknown when.

Joseph played one season with Kentucky before being drafted to the Dallas Cowboys.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect leads Knox Co. deputies on chase, kills self and passenger in crash, report says
Garry Chadwell
High School assistant principal arrested, charged with statutory rape
The Ferris Wheel from the 1982 World's Fair is set to be retired.
40 years later, a hallmark of the 1982 World’s Fair is no more
The cause of the Hatcher Mountain Wildfire and the Millstone Gap Wildfire that burned...
Officials determine cause of both Sevier County wildfires
Joseph Roberts
Knoxville officer resigns after turning off body cam, lying about chase, report says

Latest News

District 8 Sen. Frank Niceley compared Adolf Hitler’s experience with homelessness to the...
Tennessee senator uses Adolf Hitler as example for homeless people
Showers are now very likely at the start of Easter weekend.
More rain early Saturday, pleasant on Easter
District 8 Sen. Frank Niceley compared Adolf Hitler’s experience with homelessness to the...
Tennessee GOP senator tells homeless to look up to Hitler
Knox County Rescue, Rural Metro respond to injured House Mountain hiker
Knox County Rescue, Rural Metro respond to injured House Mountain hiker