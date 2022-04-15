Advertisement

Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks

Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of whipped cream.(Greenville Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said several incidents have happened recently where a person has assaulted people with a plate of whipped cream.

On Thursday, the Greenville Police Department said it was investigating after multiple people were targeted.

According to police, a woman was walking on the sidewalk Thursday afternoon while pushing her child in a stroller when a man hit her in the face with a plate of whipped cream.

The police department released a picture of the person in question and urged anyone to contact officers at 864-271-5333 if they had any further information.

At approximately 2:30 pm, officers responded to an assault near the Main Street bridge. A woman was walking on the...

Posted by Greenville Police Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit states that the “sex shows” occurred inside the cells of the female inmate pod of...
Attorney defends former Grainger County inmates’ claims of forced ‘sex shows’
Suspect leads Knox Co. deputies on chase, kills self and passenger in crash, report says
Garry Chadwell
High School assistant principal arrested, charged with statutory rape
The Ferris Wheel from the 1982 World's Fair is set to be retired.
40 years later, a hallmark of the 1982 World’s Fair is no more
Joseph Roberts
Knoxville officer resigns after turning off body cam, lying about chase, report says

Latest News

SB 1610 would bring criminal charges to people who camp or solicit along exit ramps, and...
Proposed bill could fine homeless people for camping and soliciting
Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due...
FDA: Recall issued for popcorn snack sold in 18 states over allergen concerns
SB 1610 would bring criminal charges to people who camp or solicit along exit ramps, and...
Proposed bill could fine homeless people for camping and soliciting
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller speaks to 1/6 panel