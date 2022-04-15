Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said several incidents have happened recently where a person has assaulted people with a plate of whipped cream.
On Thursday, the Greenville Police Department said it was investigating after multiple people were targeted.
According to police, a woman was walking on the sidewalk Thursday afternoon while pushing her child in a stroller when a man hit her in the face with a plate of whipped cream.
The police department released a picture of the person in question and urged anyone to contact officers at 864-271-5333 if they had any further information.
Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.