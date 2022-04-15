Advertisement

Tax tips ahead of Monday’s deadline

It's time to file your taxes!
It's time to file your taxes!(MGN)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Normally April 15th is tax day, but if you haven’t started filing yet, you still have some time.

The deadline was pushed back to Monday the 18th this year because of the holiday weekend.

But that doesn’t mean everything is on track. According to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, the Internal Revenue Service is still running on computers from the 1960s.

That, plus underfunding and understaffing for the agency and covid is creating massive backlogs.

“Last year, the IRS got over 200 million calls they only had 15,000 people to answer that calls,” said Adeyemo. “That meant for every one person they had to answer 16,000 calls.”

He said the best way to expedite the process is to file online.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect leads Knox Co. deputies on chase, kills self and passenger in crash, report says
Garry Chadwell
High School assistant principal arrested, charged with statutory rape
The Ferris Wheel from the 1982 World's Fair is set to be retired.
40 years later, a hallmark of the 1982 World’s Fair is no more
The cause of the Hatcher Mountain Wildfire and the Millstone Gap Wildfire that burned...
Officials determine cause of both Sevier County wildfires
Joseph Roberts
Knoxville officer resigns after turning off body cam, lying about chase, report says

Latest News

District 8 Sen. Frank Niceley compared Adolf Hitler’s experience with homelessness to the...
Tennessee GOP senator tells homeless to look up to Hitler
Knox County Rescue, Rural Metro respond to injured House Mountain hiker
Knox County Rescue, Rural Metro respond to injured House Mountain hiker
A Morgan County father was fatally shot by his son following an argument between the father and...
Father killed by son after defending caretaker in Morgan Co., officials say
Today is the day to mow.
Today is the day to mow ahead up and down rain chances for Easter weekend
Alpaca eating feed at Rocking Chair Farm in Corryton.
Farmers team up to create ‘Not Your Average Farm Tour’