TBI: Man is dead, shot by police after a chase

Apr. 15, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led to a deadly officer-involved shooting in North Knox County Thursday night. The TBI said a man was shot by police after leading them on a chase spanning several counties in Kentucky and Tennessee.

It happened Thursday night just before 111:30 p.m. The TBI said an officer with the Jellico Police Department started chasing the suspect in Whitley County, Kentucky. The pursuit continued on I-75 south, crossing into Anderson and Knox Counties.

Investigators said the driver lost control and crashed just past the Raccoon Valley Road entrance ramp on I-75 in Knox County, Tennessee.

The TBI said when officers approached the vehicle they fired shots, for “reasons still under investigation” hitting the driver. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. No officers are hurt.

The TBI said they are still investigating why the officers fired shots.

