Advertisement

Tennessee moves bill limiting shackles on pregnant inmates

The bill would generally prohibit restraints of a pregnant inmate.
(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee lawmakers are advancing a bill strictly limiting the shackling of pregnant inmates. The bill would generally prohibit restraints of a pregnant inmate.

More specifically, a pregnant inmate’s ankles, legs or waist couldn’t be shackled during labor or delivery. It also would not allow a pregnant inmate to be shackled behind the back or to be attached to another inmate.

Some exceptions would allow restraints on a pregnant inmate who is a flight risk, poses a threat to self or others or has a classification level requiring shackles. In those cases, the bill says only the least restrictive restraints necessary should be used.

The legislation still needs a House vote.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect leads Knox Co. deputies on chase, kills self and passenger in crash, report says
Garry Chadwell
High School assistant principal arrested, charged with statutory rape
The Ferris Wheel from the 1982 World's Fair is set to be retired.
40 years later, a hallmark of the 1982 World’s Fair is no more
The cause of the Hatcher Mountain Wildfire and the Millstone Gap Wildfire that burned...
Officials determine cause of both Sevier County wildfires
Joseph Roberts
Knoxville officer resigns after turning off body cam, lying about chase, report says

Latest News

Today is the day to mow.
Today is the day to mow ahead up and down rain chances for Easter weekend
TBI: Man is dead, shot by police after a chase
TBI: Man is dead, shot by police after a chase
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick
Shooting sends four to hospital
TBI: Man fatally shot by police after Knox County chase