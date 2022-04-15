Text-A-Tip Program helps Blount County officers seize loaded gun from a school

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities credit a tip line for keeping a dangerous situation from becoming potentially deadly at William Blount 9th Grade Academy.

The text program that’s been around for more than a decade called “Text-A-Tip”, helped a school resource officer quickly track down a loaded gun from the backpack of a freshman at the academy.

Lt. Joe Seaton with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said he had no idea who sent him the tip because of the way the text program is set up.

”The way that the tip program works is that it’s 100% anonymous and the way that works is that they send the tip in, the tip goes to an out of the country carrier, and that carrier then sends it to the proper authority that it goes to. The only person who knows who that person is is that out-of-country carrier,” said Seaton.

The Text-A-Tip program was launched in 2010, within Blount County High Schools and eventually, after getting great feedback, it expanded into the county’s middle schools as well.

Each organization enrolled in the Text-A-Tip program has its own unique text keyword that would need to be sent to a six-digit number (274637).

”Obviously the threat that occurred the other day, the Text-A-Tip program worked anonymously in the way that we were able to figure out what the child’s name was based on the tip. We were able to find out where that child was and within a minute and a half to two minutes from the time that I received the tip, we had the child in custody, the weapon was secured and we were able to do what we needed to do on the law enforcement side of things, and that’s all based on this Text-A-Tip program,” shared Seaton.

The Text-A-Tip program wasn’t just for the school district, it’s for all of Blount County. the sheriff’s office has its own text keyword (CRIMES) that people can text and give anonymous tips.

“It has greatly benefited us in the past for really solving crimes and really getting people some help,” said Seaton.

