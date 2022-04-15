Titans release preliminary draft rending of new stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans released on Thursday a draft conceptual design rending of the new stadium.

The Tennessee Titans said the image released is a conceptual in nature and not a literal interpretation of what a new stadium would look like.

They also released information from economic experts who were asked to look at the impact of various stadium scenarios. This information was sent to the governor’s office.

It estimates an enclosed stadium would cost $1.98 to $2.2 billion dollars. Plans are also in place to build 4 to 6 million square feet of retail, office, and residential buildings along the East Bank.

It could take 31 months to build and could be finished for the start of the 2026 NFL season. The Titans also released the economic impact of the new stadium, which could hold major events such as the Super Bowl, Wrestlemania, NCAA Final Four, and NFL Combine.

$370M Total Annual Economic Impact from Games (2019 season)

$41.7M Total Annual State & Local Revenue from Games (2019 season)

2,200 Total Jobs Created (2019 season)

$270M Annual Organizational Payroll (2020-21 fiscal year)

