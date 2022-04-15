UT Softball set for big SEC series with Aggies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 14th-ranked Tennessee softball team jumps back into SEC play this weekend with a three-game home series against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The series runs Saturday to Monday at Lee Stadium, and begins a seven-game homestand for the Lady Vols.

Saturday’s series opener is scheduled for 2 p.m. while game two’s first pitch will fire off at 4 p.m. Sunday. UT will round out the series with the Aggies under the SPL lights Monday night at 7 p.m.

HONORING A LEGEND

Prior Saturday’s opener, Tennessee softball will recognize two-time All-American LVFL Sarah Fekete Bailey (2003-06) by retiring her jersey at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Maryville native was a four-year starter on Rocky Top from 2003-06 and helped lead the Lady Vols to their first two appearances at the Women’s College World Series in 2005 and 2006.

LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA AWARENESS GAME

Lady Vol fans, have a chance to help out head coach Karen Weekly. The team will be raising awareness for leukemia and lymphoma during Monday’s matchup with Texas A&M. Coach Weekly is a 2022 Woman of the Year nominee for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and has been key in assisting the organization with fundraising efforts in the fight against blood cancer.

