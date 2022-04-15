Warming up today, ahead up and down rain chances and temperatures for Easter weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re ending the week on a warming note, but that’s not the story all weekend. More rain moves through at times tonight into Saturday morning, and then again Sunday night into Monday, but it’s not completely dry in between. Next week starts out chilly after that rain, but it does warm up in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with some high clouds moving through at times. We’re starting the day around 40 in the Valley, and mid to upper 30s in the higher elevations.

Friday is a nice day, with some layering of clouds making it partly cloudy at times. We’re looking to warm up today, with a southwesterly breeze, and a high of 76 degrees. If you’re like me and need to mow, today is the best day!

A line of rain and some storms move through tonight, with an 80% coverage overnight into the early morning hours. We’ll start Saturday around 51 degrees. The rain lingers into the early morning hours, but we’ll get back to a mix of partly cloudy and mostly cloudy views, with spotty rain. The high will be around 72 degrees.

Sunday starts out cooler at 44 degrees, so a chilly morning for the early Easter services. The day is partly cloudy, with spotty rain developing, and a high of 68, which is just below average.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain moves in again Sunday night, but carries over into more of the day Monday. This looks like an 80% coverage in rain, and isolated thunderstorms, from this cold front. We’ll only be in the low 60s Monday afternoon, with spotty rain by this time, and then a change to spotty mountaintop snowfall on into Monday night.

Tuesday is also chilly, but sunny! We’ll drop to the upper 30s by Tuesday morning, then top out around 62 degrees.

After that, we’re looking a good warming trend starting Wednesday afternoon.

