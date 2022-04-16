Advertisement

Appeals court denies death row inmate request to reopen case

He was convicted of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife, Judith Smith, and her sons in 1989.
Oscar Smith / Source: (Tennessee Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An appellate court has denied a Tennessee death row inmate’s request to reopen his case after unknown DNA was found.

The Tennesseean reports the state Court of Criminal Appeals ruled late Thursday that 71-year-old Oscar Smith didn’t provide evidence that he is innocent of the murders of three people.

Smith’s attorney earlier Thursday sought a stay of execution from the Tennessee Supreme Court so the lower court could consider the request.

The motion for a state of execution was still pending Friday afternoon. Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection April 21.

He was convicted of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife, Judith Smith, and her sons in 1989.

He has maintained that he is innocent.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

