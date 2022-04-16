Clouds stick around today, more sunshine for Easter Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a rainy start to the weekend, we’ll dry out this afternoon but those clouds look to stick around as well.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Everyone is waking up to wet lawns this Saturday morning as widespread showers moved in overnight. The rain will continue to move out of here throughout the morning hours. A few stray showers are possible this afternoon, but most of us should stay dry.

It does look like those mostly cloudy skies stick around with some on and off sunshine. If you are trying to mow the grass or planning an Easter egg hunt, I would do it later this afternoon to let the grass dry! Highs will get to about 72 degrees this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies stick around tonight as well with lows near 46.

LOOKING AHEAD

The kids will need a sweater as you head to church for Easter Sunday! We’ll start out in the 40s, but warm to about 68 by the afternoon hours. A little bit more sunshine is expected with a mixture of sun and clouds.

We will watch Monday morning closely for impacts to drivers and kids going back to school. Plan on some slowdowns on the highway and you should certainly pack the umbrella. We have the potential of some spotty high mountain snow on Moday. It’s not something most of us should worry about - it’s more of a talker.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning: If you are a gardener or a farmer you should prepare for patchy frost on both days. A hard or killing freeze it’s not likely. Both days we’ll see sunshine with highs in the lower 60s Tuesday but warming quickly to the lower 70s by Wednesday afternoon.

There’s a small bag of showers coming in on Thursday. Right now it doesn’t look too impactful. The 80s look to return by the end of the week!

Saturday morning's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.