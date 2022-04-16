Advertisement

Driver charged following multi-vehicle crash on Norris Freeway

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were on scene to investigate the crash that a spokesperson said was near Maynardville Pike.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a crash in the 7200 block of Norris Freeway Friday night, according to officials with the Rural Metro Fire Department.

“Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue are on the scene of a car crash in the 7200 block of Norris Freeway with 3 people injured and one entrapped unable to get out,” officials said. “Use caution in this area.”

The driver of a 2021 Ford Escape, 53-year-old Amy Johnson, pulled out of a parking lot onto Norris Freeway, cutting off another car. The second car, a 2015 Honda Accord, was being driven by 51-year-old Chris Bailey. Bailey’s car hit the driver’s side of Johnson’s car, spinning it, while Bailey’s car went off to the side of the road and into a ditch, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Johnson was driving 65-year-old Raphial Johnson and an 11-year-old girl who were all injured while Bailey was not. The girl suffered minor injuries while Amy and Raphial’s conditions were unknown as of Friday night.

Johnson was charged with failure to yield right of way.

This is a developing story.

