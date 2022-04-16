Hundreds honor Sgt. Chris Jenkins with memorial ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends, family and East Tennesseans gathered in Loudon Saturday to honor Sgt. Chris Jenkins, the Loudon County deputy that lost his life clearing debris from I-75 in February, with a memorial ride.

The organizer of the ride, Anne Caulfield, was only expecting 100 people to show up. After all was said and done, it was closer to 300 people. Caufield was Sgt. Jenkins’ friend and said he was always happy.

“He always had a smile on his face. He always had an encouraging word. I don’t think he ever had a down moment that he showed,” Caufield said.

One East Tennessee biker, Verla Ford, never met Jenkins but knew she wanted to join the ride and donate money to the cause to pay it forward.

“I was a widow at 35, not an officer, and I have a daughter and people did this for us so I’m grateful and you just extend that,” Ford said.

Hundreds of people also waited in line to register and donate money to Sgt. Jenkins’ family and the Loudon County K-9 unit.

“He loved his K-9′s and this was the best way I knew how to honor them and his pups,” Caufield said.

Sergeant Jenkins had his K-9, Deja, in his car when he was killed in February. Sgt. Jenkins may be gone, but his son, Clay, will be taking over as the K-9 officer for Deja.

He and other family members were at the ride to pay their respects to their dad and son.

“I’m grateful just for all of the support and it’s overwhelming,” Caufield said.

Jenkins was never a biker, but Caufield thought this would be the best way to remember Jenkins once more.

