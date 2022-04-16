Knoxville Fire Department crews respond to trench collapse in Rhea County

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews were dispatched to Rhea County to assist in a trench collapse that trapped two people Saturday evening.

Trench collapses sometimes occur on construction sites when dig sites fall in, sometimes burying workers. A Powell construction site suffered a trench collapse in January where two workers were trapped for hours.

Multiple agencies responded to the site, with the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office leading the response, according to Mark Willbanks with Knoxville Fire.

The Knoxville Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team has been requested to assist with two people trapped in a trench in Rhea county. We have a team deployed at this time. pic.twitter.com/N4TwE5oimP — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) April 16, 2022

This is a developing story.

