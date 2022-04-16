Advertisement

Knoxville Fire Department crews respond to trench collapse in Rhea County

Knoxville Fire Department crews were dispatched to Rhea County to assist in a trench collapse that trapped two people Saturday evening.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews were dispatched to Rhea County to assist in a trench collapse that trapped two people Saturday evening.

Trench collapses sometimes occur on construction sites when dig sites fall in, sometimes burying workers. A Powell construction site suffered a trench collapse in January where two workers were trapped for hours.

Multiple agencies responded to the site, with the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office leading the response, according to Mark Willbanks with Knoxville Fire.

This is a developing story.

