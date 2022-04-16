Multiple agencies responding to crash on Norris Freeway, one person trapped

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a crash in the 7200 block of Norris Freeway Friday night, according to officials with the Rural Metro Fire Department.

“Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue are on the scene of a car crash in the 7200 block of Norris Freeway with 3 people injured and one entrapped unable to get out,” officials said. “Use caution in this area.”

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were on scene to investigate the crash that a spokesperson said was near Maynardville Pike.

