No. 24 Alabama hands No. 1 Tennessee baseball first SEC loss

Alabama hit solo home runs in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings to take a 3-2 lead over the Vols and hung on to win 6-3.
Chase Burns
Chase Burns(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Top-ranked Tennessee baseball dropped a conference game for the first time this season Friday night.

Alabama hit solo home runs in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings to take a 3-2 lead over the Vols and hung on to win 6-3. The loss put an end to the Vols’ record-setting start to conference play, ending the program’s 12-game SEC win streak. Tennessee became the first team in SEC history to start league play 12-0 after last weekend’s sweep of Missouri.

Alabama’s win was the program’s eighth-straight.

First pitch for Saturday’s game is set for 6 p.m.

