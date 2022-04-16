Out thousands: One Knoxville church is looking to save burglars who destroyed two A/C units

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Church of God of the Union Assembly near Lonsdale was out thousands of dollars after vandals destroyed two air conditioning units.

The church experienced breaks in before, but nothing ever came of them after church security alarms thwarted any serious damage.

This time around, the church wasn’t so lucky.

”Somebody who does this to a church they’re bound really bad to an addiction,” said Freddy Smith, longtime member and manager of the church’s food pantry.

Destroyed was one of the church’s five-ton industrial air conditioning units that’s used to cool the gym where the church holds youth services and activities.

A smaller unit used to cool the food pantry was also damaged.

”Damage beyond repair so they’ll have to be replaced, they also cut the ground cables going from the breaker box to the ground rods. We’ll have to replace those,” said Smith.

Church members found the damage Wednesday night when they arrived for evening services.

”The people who done this are definitely lost,” said Smith.

Lacking any kind of suspect identification, Smith said they’re not looking for someone to prosecute.

”The money doesn’t matter, we will overcome this. We will get new units but we would love to actually love to help the individuals who are battling addiction and things,” said Smith.

Ahead of Easter, Smith and the church were hoping whoever robbed the church of copper wire to come forward and understand that the church wanted to help them in any way they can.

”What better time than Easter weekend to help someone find that transformation in their life than this,” said Smith. ”That’s what a church is for, it’s a soul-saving station.”

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department urged anyone with information to give them a call.

If you would like to help the church you can email Smith at fesbluegrass@gmail.com.

KPD officials said they are investigating the damage but also did not have a suspect as of Friday night.

