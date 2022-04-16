Advertisement

A Sevier County wedding made possible thanks to former home of Dolly Parton’s parents

An East Tennessean has the opportunity to get married in the former house of Dolly Parton’s family after original plans were derailed due to wildfires.
By Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Hayley Mathis and Landon Parker met about a year and a half ago in Bell Buckle, Tennessee through their parents. When planning their wedding, the two of them wanted a Sevier County wedding in the mountains and had planned on doing just that.

When wildfires started just weeks before the couple’s big day, it left them with major questions since the very area they planned on getting married was impacted by the fire.

“We weren’t sure where we were going to have it at,” said Mathis.

They thought about just having a wedding at their Gatlinburg cabin, or trying to find an alternative option. It was at that point where a friend sent a message to Mathis that changed everything.

The former home Dolly Parton’s parents was made available for displaced brides and grooms impacted by the wildfires. After a quick phone call, Mathis realized she had a wedding venue after all.

“You’ll never guess where we’ll be able to have our wedding at,” said Mathis as she excitedly told her fiancé.

The signature red roof, and country setting was a perfect alternative for a couple wanting a simplistic style wedding.

“Making our special day even more special. We’re just beyond,” said Mathis.

Those interested can contact Red Top Destinations online or call 865-500-9377.

