Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 1-year-old

The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and...
The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and weighs about 20 pounds.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Monroe, Georgia, have issued a Levi’s Call (Georgia’s Amber Alert) for a missing 1-year-old girl.

The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and weighs about 20 pounds.

Police say she was abducted by Gregory Deonte Norwood, 31. He is 6 feet tall, has brown eyes and black hair, and weighs about 185 pounds.

They are believed to be in a blue Chevy Malibu with Georgia license CRU7471.

Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-1111.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a crash on Norris Freeway Friday night.
Driver charged following multi-vehicle crash on Norris Freeway
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
The East Tennessee couple got married at Avie Lee & Lee Parton’s, Dolly Parton’s parents,...
A Sevier County wedding made possible thanks to former home of Dolly Parton’s parents
Shooting sends four to hospital
TBI: Man fatally shot by police after Knox County chase
Tony Vitello
Tony Vitello ejected, could face suspension after bumping umpire

Latest News

This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon
Zaida Puni
Lady Vols walk off Texas A&M to earn Karen Weekly’s 1,200th career win
Jordan Beck
Beck’s two homers power No. 1 Vols to 9-2 win over Alabama
Easter Sunday forecast
Stray showers Easter Sunday afternoon, First Alert Monday for messy morning commute