Austin-East and Farragut meet for a “friendly” cause

By Paige Dauer
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The defending Class A boys soccer state champions, Austin-East, welcomed in Farragut for a mid-season game.

However, this contest represented more than just a win or loss.

The two programs met Saturday for the first time, to raise money for the Roadrunner’s soccer program. An idea that stemmed from Farragut’s head coach Bradley Culbreth.

Incoming Knox County Superintendent, John Rysewyk said during the match, “Oh, it’s great. I think it shows, again, the unity of our schools. You know, that every student matters, and every school matters. It’s just neat to see a larger school help another school that is kind of beginning in their program. Again a great state championship for the last year, but this helps them build to stay competitive for many years.”

Rysewyk hopes this can serve as a model for other schools to copy. Saturday’s game not only helps improve the level of competition in Knox County but reinforces the message to support one another.

“I think that’s kind of the heart. Knoxville is a large community, with a lot of different communities, but when it comes down to it we’re all Knoxvillians and we all want what’s best for each other,” said Rysewyk.

Austin-East led 2-1 at halftime.

