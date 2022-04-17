Beck’s two homers power No. 1 Vols to 9-2 win over Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee scored three runs on three Alabama errors to even the series with a 9-2 win over the Tide Saturday night.

Both of Jordan Beck’s two hits were home runs for the Big Orange - the fourth multi-home run game of his career.

Tennessee starter Chase Dollander was taken out of the game after being hit by a line drive in the first inning. UT coaches Tony Vitello and Frank Anderson were ejected moments later.

Camden Sewell came out of the bullpen to replace Dollander and logged 4.1 innings on the way to his fourth win of the season. Redmond Walsh closed out the win by striking out four hitters in two innings of work.

After punching out nine Tide hitters, Tennessee increased its season strikeout total to 407. Entering the weekend, the Vols were second nationally in strikeouts, trailing only Florida State.

The rubber match between the Vols and Tide starts at 1 p.m. Sunday.

