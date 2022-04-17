Christian group to hold concert in support of fallen Sgt. Chris Jenkins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christian group One Voice One God (OVOG) is set to host a three-band concert next week in support of the family of fallen Loudon County deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins.

Jenkins was killed while trying to clear debris from I-75 in February. OVOG will be hosting the worship bands Undignified, 4-1-Above and Canvas Worship on April 23 at the Loudon County Boys and Girls Club.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the performances will start at 6 p.m.

