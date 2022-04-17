Advertisement

Christian group to hold concert in support of fallen Sgt. Chris Jenkins

Jenkins was killed while trying to clear debris from I-75 in February.
Christian group to hold concert in support of fallen Sgt. Chris Jenkins
Christian group to hold concert in support of fallen Sgt. Chris Jenkins(OVOG)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christian group One Voice One God (OVOG) is set to host a three-band concert next week in support of the family of fallen Loudon County deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins.

Jenkins was killed while trying to clear debris from I-75 in February. OVOG will be hosting the worship bands Undignified, 4-1-Above and Canvas Worship on April 23 at the Loudon County Boys and Girls Club.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the performances will start at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a crash on Norris Freeway Friday night.
Driver charged following multi-vehicle crash on Norris Freeway
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 14 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 1 suspect arrested
Tony Vitello
Tony Vitello ejected, could face suspension after bumping umpire
Shooting sends four to hospital
TBI: Man fatally shot by police after Knox County chase
The East Tennessee couple got married at Avie Lee & Lee Parton’s, Dolly Parton’s parents,...
A Sevier County wedding made possible thanks to former home of Dolly Parton’s parents

Latest News

Trevor M. Tucker, 30, of Winfield.
Scott Co. man arrested for $20K of damage to church
Crosses at sunset
The Easter story
Zaida Puni
Lady Vols walk off Texas A&M to earn Karen Weekly’s 1,200th career win
Jordan Beck
Beck’s two homers power No. 1 Vols to 9-2 win over Alabama