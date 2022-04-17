First Alert Weather Day for messy morning commute Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances increase overnight as heavy rain arrives. This will likely make for a messy morning commute which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day Monday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty rain chances are possible this evening, but more widespread and heavy rain arrives mainly after midnight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well, but no severe storms are expected.

The First Alert Weather Day starts around 4 a.m. as heavy rain moves into the Plateau. It does look like the heaviest is in the valley around 5 a.m. and then east of I-75 around 6 a.m. This means the heaviest might not be falling while you are headed out the door, but ponding water on the roads and limited visibility is still a big concern. Most of us will see almost an inch of rain.

We have the potential of some spotty high mountain snow later Monday. It’s not something most of us should worry about - it’s more of a talker. Rain becomes spotty throughout the mid-morning hours. Sunshine looks to return by the afternoon with highs only getting near 60 degrees in the Valley. Some of us will likely not make it out of the 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday morning: If you are a gardener or a farmer you should prepare for patchy frost on both days as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s. There is a better chance for that patchy frost Wednesday morning vs. Tuesday morning, but I would still protect those sensitive plants both nights. Highs struggle to get into the 60s on Tuesday, but we’ll be back in the lower 70s by Wednesday.

There’s a small bag of showers coming in on Thursday. Right now it doesn’t look too impactful. The 80s look to return by the end of the week and into next weekend! Enjoy this dry stretch of weather as well!

