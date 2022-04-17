Lady Vols walk off Texas A&M to earn Karen Weekly’s 1,200th career win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee sophomore Zaida Puni hit a two-run home run to right field to walk off a Lady Vol win Saturday against Texas A&M.

The 7-5 comeback victory was head coach Karen Weekly’s 1,200th career win.

Weekly now holds a 1,200-409-2 all-time record and becomes the 14th head coach in NCAA Division I history to reach the 1,200-win milestone.

Prior to Saturday’s action, the Lady Vols recognized two-time All-American and LVFL Sarah Fekete Bailey by retiring her jersey at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Maryville native was a four-year starter on Rocky Top from 2003-06 and helped lead the Lady Vols to their first two appearances at the Women’s College World Series.

Tennessee will look to claim the series Sunday at 4 p.m. in game two against Texas A&M at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The action will be televised on SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.