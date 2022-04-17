Advertisement

Opponents of death penalty march Sunday in Nashville


Opponents of the death penalty rallied in downtown Nashville to protest the execution of Oscar...
Opponents of the death penalty rallied in downtown Nashville to protest the execution of Oscar Smith.(WSMV)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Opponents of the death penalty rallied in downtown Nashville to protest the execution of Oscar Smith in the March4Mercy.

People in Sunday’s march included members from several churches, former death row prisoners, and numerous others. The march started at Riverbend Maximum Security Prison Institution and ended at the Legislative Plaza. Participants walked for three hours.

Smith’s execution is set for Thursday, which would mark the return of executions in the state after they were put on hold after a Governor-imposed moratorium due to COVID-19.

A pastor who knows Smith says that no one deserves to be executed.

“Execution is unjust no matter what the circumstance is,” Kevin Riggs said. “Because everyone can be redeemed. Everyone’s life is worthy. Even if you’ve taken someone’s life, your life has value.”

Oscar Smith's execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Oscar Smith's execution is scheduled for Thursday.(Tennessee Department of Corrections)

A March4Mercy has been held before executions since August 2019. That particular march was before the state’s execution of Stephen West. During the protest, marchers carry a poster-size replica of the letter to Governor Bill Lee signed and sent in June 2019 by 32 condemned prisoners that invited Lee to visit the prison to pray with the men who await their execution.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Vitello
NCAA suspends Tony Vitello for multiple games after bumping umpire
A Maury County Powerball player won $200,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing after purchasing...
Tennessee Lottery player wins $20 million
One person dies in trench collapse in Rhea County
Trevor M. Tucker, 30, of Winfield.
Scott Co. man arrested for $20K of damage to church
One person was injured by gunfire in the baggage claim area of Nashville International Airport...
One injured in shooting at Nashville International Airport

Latest News

The Markwell's home in Powell County was left exposed to the rain Wednesday night after strong...
‘It sounded like the house was going to blow apart:’ Eastern Kentucky family cleaning up after strong storms dealt severe damage
Heavy rain overnight into early Monday morning
First Alert Weather Day for messy morning commute Monday
Friends and family could leave messages for Sophia Black.
Community remembers eight-year-old killed in ATV accident
Trey Lipscomb
Lipscomb, Ortega power Vols to series-clinching 15-4 win over Alabama
Lady Vol softball
No. 14 Lady Vols walk off Texas A&M for second game in a row