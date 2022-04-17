Scott Co. man arrested for $20K of damage to church
WINFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Scott County man was arrested after camera footage caught him vandalizing a church last week, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, April 12, SCSO Deputy Josh Barbee responded to a report of vandalism at Winfield Baptist Church and its cemetery. Once on the scene, officials observed overturned headstones and broken stained glass windows, a post stated.
Shortly after, the church accessed its video surveillance footage and saw a man attempting to break into the church. He reportedly “used rocks to bust out the stained glass windows he acquired from the cemetery area.”
SCSO Deputy Daniel Garrett responded to the church to watch the footage and identified Trevor M. Tucker, 30, of Winfield, committing the crimes, according to a spokesperson.
Tucker was located and arrested by the deputies. He was charged with vandalism over $20,000.
Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said, “I am pleased with the response and follow up, along with the teamwork of our people. This incident sickens every good Scott Countian. The desecration of sacred church property is something none of us can understand.”
