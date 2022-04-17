Valley Church waits for new facility on Easter Sunday

HARDIN VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Valley United Methodist Church celebrated Easter Sunday at Pellissippi State, waiting for their new facility to be built. The goal was to have it built by the end of 2022, but it likely won’t be built for another year.

Valley Church pastor John Gargis said, “We’re just going to mow through this. It’s just a part of our culture.”

Once the building was fully finished, the hope was it’ll serve Hardin Valley for years to come.

“Hardin Valley; we lack parks so we hope that whole space is very much a community center,” Gargis said.

As Pellissippi State served as their temporary home, many church members stood outside the building before service, waving as drivers went by and asked people to honk to show their love for Jesus.

Valley Church member Alex Fout said, “It’s really fun and you get to meet nice people.”

Her dad, Les, said, “We get to spend time with our church members outside of the church and it’s another way to show people that church can be fun.”

With the church only being a few years old, they’re asking anyone looking for a church to join them on Sundays. The congregation grew from a handful of people to over a hundred, in a couple of years.

Fout said, “We love everybody at Valley Church. We take people where they are and help them to just share the good news. We want to make a difference in their lives.”

Officials said the reason for the delay was rising building costs. Gargis said the original plan was to build the church for $2.4 million. As of Sunday, it was expected to be over $3 million.

