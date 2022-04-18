Body found following hotel fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was discovered in a hotel following a fire in East Knoxville Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Around 11:30 a.m., Knox County 911 received a call regarding a possible fire at the Regency Inn on Magnolia Avenue.

Upon arrival, officials reported a small amount of smoke coming from an upstairs unit. After gaining entry, crews located a small fire in a room and were able to extinguish the fire.

During this time, firefighters also discovered a body near the door of the room, officials said.

A spokesperson with KFD said the damage from the fire was very slim. Both the Knoxville Fire Department and the Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit are investigating.

At this time in the preliminary investigation, foul play is not suspected.

This is a developing story.

KFD recvd call of a possible fire 2660 Magnolia Ave @ Regency Inn. A small fire was locate. During this time, firefighters also located a body near the door of the room. KFD fire investigations unit along with KPD Violent Crimes Unit are jointly investigating. pic.twitter.com/rpTx7tfXuz — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) April 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.