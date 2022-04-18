Advertisement

Body found following hotel fire in East Knoxville

Knox County 911 received a call regarding a possible fire on Monday morning at the Regency Inn on Magnolia Avenue.
Fire reported in East Knoxville++++(Knoxville Fire)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was discovered in a hotel following a fire in East Knoxville Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Around 11:30 a.m., Knox County 911 received a call regarding a possible fire at the Regency Inn on Magnolia Avenue.

Upon arrival, officials reported a small amount of smoke coming from an upstairs unit. After gaining entry, crews located a small fire in a room and were able to extinguish the fire.

During this time, firefighters also discovered a body near the door of the room, officials said.

A spokesperson with KFD said the damage from the fire was very slim. Both the Knoxville Fire Department and the Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit are investigating.

At this time in the preliminary investigation, foul play is not suspected.

This is a developing story.

