Busch wins 60th race in Volunteer State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was quite the finish Sunday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Stuck in third-place on the last lap, Kyle Busch stole the checkered flag in the Food City Dirt Race after leader Tyler Reddick and second-place Chase Briscoe collided in the final turn.

This is Kyle Busch’s 60th career win in the state of Tennessee, but does that mean he likes racing on the dirt at BMS? Not necessarily, saying after the win “I don’t know. I feel like our races are always long enough already. You know, there’s one in the world 100 I guess but all the rest of them are 50 laps and there’s a reason for that.”

One thing Busch really likes is the fact that he has now won at least one race in 18 straight seasons. That ties him with the king, Richard Petty, who did it between 1960 and ‘77.

Reddick finished second followed by last year’s winner Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney in the top five, with Briscoe coming through the dust in a 22nd place finish.

