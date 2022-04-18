East Tennessee authorities looking to identify 3 burglary suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is seeking to identify three burglary suspects, according to a Twitter post.

Early April 15, three people were spotted on a security camera inside two closed businesses, officials said. The businesses, Construction Materials Laboratory and William S Trimble Company, are located at 2200 and 2204 Atchley Street.

A car believed to be connected to the individuals was also captured on security cameras.

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165, texting **TIPS, or submitting a tip via the mobile App, P3 TIPS, or online. Tipsters will remain 100% anonymous and eligible for a CASH reward.

Knoxville Police Seeking Identify of 3 Burglary Suspects - If you have any information REMAIN ANONYMOUS and Submit a Tip to East TN Valley Crime Stoppers. If your tip leads to an arrest you will be eligible for a CASH reward. @Knoxville_PD https://t.co/LOM2JFsvOM pic.twitter.com/9xm2VrFsmM — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) April 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.