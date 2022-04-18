East Tennessee authorities looking to identify 3 burglary suspects
A car believed to be connected to the individuals was also captured on security cameras.
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is seeking to identify three burglary suspects, according to a Twitter post.
Early April 15, three people were spotted on a security camera inside two closed businesses, officials said. The businesses, Construction Materials Laboratory and William S Trimble Company, are located at 2200 and 2204 Atchley Street.
Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165, texting **TIPS, or submitting a tip via the mobile App, P3 TIPS, or online. Tipsters will remain 100% anonymous and eligible for a CASH reward.
