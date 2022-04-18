Advertisement

East Tennessee authorities looking to identify 3 burglary suspects

A car believed to be connected to the individuals was also captured on security cameras.
Those with information are urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is seeking to identify three burglary suspects, according to a Twitter post.

Early April 15, three people were spotted on a security camera inside two closed businesses, officials said. The businesses, Construction Materials Laboratory and William S Trimble Company, are located at 2200 and 2204 Atchley Street.

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165, texting **TIPS, or submitting a tip via the mobile App, P3 TIPS, or online. Tipsters will remain 100% anonymous and eligible for a CASH reward.

