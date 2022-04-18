Election 2022: Meet the Candidates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State and county primary elections will be held on May 3. Here are the candidates for each East Tennessee county:

Anderson County:

Mayor:

Terry Frank

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Anderson County

Profession: Current Anderson County Mayor

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank (Treey Frank)

Biography: Mayor Terry Frank attended both Sewanee: The University of the South and Middle Tennessee State University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. Born and raised in Anderson County, Terry is married to her husband, Lee, and has three sons, one daughter-in-law , two granddaughters, and a grandson.

She and her husband owned and operated a small business in Oak Ridge for over two decades prior to her election as mayor. She and her husband reside in Clinton. She was first elected in 2012 for a two year term, and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. She is seeking re-election in 2022 and following the filing deadline, is unopposed.

Other Misc. Background:

Terry is active in Veterans issues; efforts to curb prescription drug abuse; and efforts to expand broadband services. In addition, Mayor Frank formed Anderson County’s first Animal Welfare Task Force and working with commission, helped build the first small shelter; collaborated with county commissioners to open Anderson County’s first senior center; and has led the effort to host two Solutions Summit to help Mayors, District Attorneys General, Sheriffs and Jailers find solutions to incarceration issues facing counties in East Tennessee. She has also led efforts to collaborate with neighboring counties to address challenges to Emergency Medical Systems, both public and private. She is also actively involved in the community, encouraging and helping individuals and organizations who work to make the world a better place.

Boards and Committees:

Volunteer Tennessee Commission; Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR) as TN Development District Association representative; Tennessee College of Applied Technology Advisory Board; ETHRA Policy Council; East Tennessee Development District Policy Council; East Tennessee Council on Aging and Disability; 7th Judicial Drug Court Advisory Committee; Knoxville Transportation Planning Organization (Chairman); Animal Welfare Task Force (Anderson County); Y-12 Community Relations Council; District 2 Homeland Security Council (Chairman); Association of Tennessee Valley Governments; Local Elected Officials Workforce and Innovation and Opportunity Act Board (past Chairman); North Rural Planning Organization (Vice-Chairman); Anderson County Veterans Appreciation Breakfast (founding member); other boards and committees by virtue of the office of mayor.

Sheriff:

Russell Barker

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Anderson County

Profession: Current Anderson County Sheriff

Russell Barker (Russell Barker)

Biography: Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker has exemplified a strong commitment to service for his country and community throughout his professional career. After serving in the United States Marine Corps reserves, Sheriff Barker began serving his community as a police officer where he is now entering his 20th year. As a veteran law enforcement official, he has served in numerous capacities such as a patrolman, D.A.R.E officer, and a Detective Sergeant in the Criminal Investigations Unit with the Clinton Police Department. During his tenure, he has been the lead or assisted in cases ranging from narcotics investigation to homicide.

In 2011, Sheriff Barker was assigned to the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force of Anderson County, where he served as a special agent investigating and prosecuting narcotics trafficking in Anderson County. Recognized for his efforts and leadership, he was appointed in 2014 to serve as the Director of the Task Force. He left the Task Force after being elected Sheriff of Anderson County in 2018.

Sheriff Barker has a diverse background in law enforcement. In addition to holding a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, he has obtained educational training and certification from the following agencies:

University of Tennessee’s National Forensic Academy

FBI’s Tennessee Law Enforcement Executive Development

Command level training through the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute

In 2016, he graduated from the Southeastern Leadership Academy where he was recognized as a leader in law enforcement across the Southeast with being presented the Law Enforcement Leadership Innovation Award.

As Sheriff, he places a heavy emphasis on community policing and investing time into our youth.

Blount County:

Mayor:

James “Jim” Hammontree

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Blount County

Profession: Retired from Tennessee State Parks

Jim Hammontree (Jim Hammontree)

Biography:

Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education from Tennessee Tech

Master of Science in Recreation Leadership for UTK

Master of Science in Fitness and Wellness from Memphis State University

Master of Science in Public Administration from the University of Memphis

I retired from Tennessee State Parks August 31, 2012. I serve as a member of the Blount County Commission, District 2, Seat B. My primary hobbies are reading, taking care of my two pets and working outside. I attend Patriot Church in Lenoir City. I am also a Vietnam veteran.

I will enforce term limits on myself. Two terms are sufficient. Each year I will give a State of the County address. If and when possible, meetings involving the expenditure of funds will not be held before 7:00 p.m. I will add two additional citizens to the Budget Committee to have six members. I will chair the meetings, but will only vote to break a tie vote. Blount County needs a Charter Government and I will work to make that happen.

Ed Mitchell

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Blount County

Profession: Current Blount County Mayor

Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell (Blount County)

Biography: A sixth-generation Blount Countian who still lives on the family farm which was settled in 1800 by his great-great-great grandfather.

He spent 31 years as a public servant in Blount County:

When I ran for Mayor in 2010, I had no idea a thing about politics or running for office, but I hit the road every day and just talked to people. They were as upset as I was about the debt this County was in, among other things.

I came into the office with a different way of thinking.

The County was $250M in Debt, with over 90+% in variable-rate, and we needed to change that.

In my last 12 years as Mayor, we’ve been able to:

Improved Bond Credit Rating to AA+

Eliminated All Variable Rate Debt

5 Consecutive Clean Audits (7 out of the last 9) - no findings

Continued to strengthen County financial position with conservative practices

Fund balances/reserves have grown through balanced budgets

General Fund from $6.3 to $35.7M

Debt Service from $13.2M to $22.4M

Reduced debt from $250M to $120M (at the end of June 2022)

Improved the process of long term investments

Began setting aside a portion of the tax rate for General County capital and School capital improvements

Operational accomplishments

Established partnership with the Hwy Supt to coordinate Development, Planning, Codes and Inspections with the functions of the Hwy Dept for improved efficiency

Established a recycling center

Improvements in the Courthouse for an improved experience for our citizens transacting business

Security, entrances, parking, and signage - Veterans Only Parking!

Completed the Blount County Animal Center with a state-of-the-art Veterinary Center

Technology Investments

Connected all public buildings/facilities including Schools to our fiber network for improved network connectivity and cyber security

New HR/Payroll system, Purchasing & Accounting software, phone system, website and more

Installed wireless access for citizen access

Provide public access for citizens to watch public meetings

Established a Classification and Compensation pay plan to hire and retain employees based upon market conditions - this is unheard of in County Government

Established an environment of transparency, accountability, and accessibility by which we transact the public’s business - Blount County Government is the benchmark standard for how County Government operates

Since 2015, through our great relationships and collaboration with our cities and the Blount Partnership…4,570 jobs have been created and has had a total capital investment of over $2.1Billion.

I’ve laid the foundation of a conservative, fiscally responsible Blount County Government and our work is not done. We have great Department Heads and amazing Elected Officials who work with me every day to make these things happen.

Sheriff:

James Lee Berrong

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Blount County

Profession: Current Blount County Sheriff

Blount County Sheriff James Berrong (BCSO)

Biography: James Lee Berrong is the Sheriff of Blount County. He was first appointed in 1989, and Blount County residents continue to put their faith in his leadership. For more than 30 years, Sheriff Berrong has remained committed to maintaining law and order for the citizens of Blount County. He began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1977 before transferring to Maryville Police Department later that year and remained with them as a reserve officer from 1980 through 1989. During his early years, Sheriff Berrong fell in love with law enforcement and knew he’d found his lifelong passion. When he became Sheriff in 1989, he inherited a staff of 65 men and women. Now, with the help of his staff, the Sheriff’s Office has more than 300 professional deputy sheriffs. Under his leadership, the Fifth Judicial District continues to fight a war on the opioid issue. With the support of the residents of Blount County and the Blount County Commission, the BCSO has placed an SRO in each of Blount County’s schools, with three in each of the two high schools. All aspects of the Sheriff’s Office have blossomed under his leadership, including our Senior Outreach program for seniors and shut-in citizens, our well-equipped dive team, and our professional SWAT team which is outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is a professionally accredited law enforcement agency, and he has earned the respect of his deputies with his “servant leadership.” He’s turned the BCSO into a technologically advanced law enforcement agency and he continually strives to meet the immediate and long-term needs of our rapidly growing community.

Cocke County:

Mayor:

Rob Mathis

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Cocke County

Profession: Cocke County Trustee

Rob Mathis (Rob Mathis)

Biography: Rob Mathis has served as the Cocke County Trustee for the last 12 years. He has over 25 years of leadership training and experience in diverse fields including business development, operations management, military leadership, education, finance, volunteerism, conflict mediation, and government. He has led teams of five to five hundred people in environments ranging from classrooms to boardrooms to factory floors and the sun-scorched sands of Iraq. He has a passion for leadership and helping his community to fully achieve its God-given potential.

Michael A. McCarter

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Cocke County

Profession: Senior Marketing Manager -Ole Smoky Distillery of Gatlinburg

Michael McCarter (Michael McCarter)

Biography:

Republican

Seeking the office of: County Mayor for Cocke County

Born and raised in Cocke County.

Attended: Cosby High School, Walters State Community College and UT-Knoxville

Age: 47 Married: 21 years -(Sharon Hiers) two sons ( Caleb 20 and Bryson 18)

Senior Marketing Manager -Ole Smoky Distillery of Gatlinburg ( 10 years)

Former two-term County County Commissioner

Former Chairman of the Cocke County Commission

Former member of the Cocke County Election Commission

Former Chairman of the Cocke County Election Commission

Sheriff:

C.J. Ball

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Cocke County

Profession: Current Cocke County Chief Deputy

CJ Ball (CJ Ball)

Biography: CJ Ball, married to Tiffany Ball with two children Taelyr (14), and Karter (4). Started his career with Cocke County S.O. full time in 2001. Started out as a corrections officer and is currently the chief deputy. He has worked in every position in this agency. Has an associates degree in law enforcement for Walters State Community College and is one class away from his Bachelors degree from Bethel University. He has several hundred hours of training in law enforcement and has several awards for supervisor of the year. He is a faithful member of the Newport church of Christ, member of the Newport Kiwanis club, and a member of the Police Benevolence Association.

Hollis Emmons

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Cocke County

Profession: N/A

Hollis Emmons (Hollis Emmons)

Biography: I am 48 years old. I was raised within a half-mile of my farm (The Red Hill Field of Dreams) where I host the Triple T Bull Riding rodeos, as well as several charity events as they arise to help out the community. I have graduated from the Basic Police Recruit School in Greeneville, TN. Twice, once in 1999 and then again in 2007. I worked as a deputy sheriff, steadily working my way up to a lieutenant with the department. I served 21 years to my community. As I became closer involved as a supervisor within the department. I observed behavior in my superiors that was less than honorable. It became very clear to me that Cocke County was not receiving the service that it should receive. Cocke County needs new light, new ideas, revamp old ideas and strategies to clean up the drug abuse and crimes running in the county. The great citizens in our county want to raise their families and retire in a safe place.

Cumberland County:

Mayor:

Allen Foster

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Cumberland County

Profession: Current Cumberland County Mayor

Cumberland County Mayor Alan Foster (Cumberland County)

Biography: Allen Foster currently holds the office of Cumberland County Mayor. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee Technological University (TTU) in 1992, majoring in Business and Management Information Systems. In 2014, Mayor Foster received his Master’s Degree in Strategic Leadership from TTU.

Mayor Foster’s work background in information technology is varied across many economic sectors. His career started at the Treasury Department, and includes owning his own small business, working for a not for profit hospital, serving as the manager for a tier one automotive supplier, and working in higher education.

Mayor Foster was first elected to office in 2002 as a Board of Education (BOE) representative. While on the BOE, he was elected Chairman of the Board for three consecutive terms. He chose not to run for a second term of office. He was first elected to the Cumberland County Commission in August of 2010 and was re-elected in August of 2014 before being elected Cumberland County Mayor in August of 2018.

Mayor Foster’s elected service and work background has given him a knowledge base and skill set that has proven beneficial in both private and public settings. He has developed many contacts on the local, state, and federal levels during his service to the citizens of Cumberland County. His background has proven to give him considerable experience in dealing with complex issues and in finding effective solutions.

Mayor Foster resides in Cumberland County Tennessee with his wife of almost 32 years, Rebecca. Rebecca is the District Director for U.S. Congressman John Rose and the former Chief Nursing Officer of Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville Tennessee. They have two children together, Brooke and Shade. Brooke recently completed her DNP doctorate degree to become a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. Shade is a Police Officer for the City of Crossville.

Mayor Foster stated, “It has been a little over four years since I campaigned to be Cumberland County Mayor – speaking about how I believed the next Mayor must have experience, leadership, and vision – and how I believed I had those traits. The campaign was successful, and I was elected in August of 2018.

Since that time, I have assembled a great team and we have worked hard on difficult issues in order improve our community and to meet our potential. Issues like broadband, delinquent taxes, lawsuits, retail and industry, public transportation, education, capital improvements, and improving our first responder services. Building relationships has been a key component during this process. These relationships are essential for us to have success.

I am excited and humbled to say that I will be running for re-election with no opponent. Thank you for this opportunity to serve you. It is a responsibility I take seriously. I would appreciate your complimentary vote on May 3 in the primary election and again on August 4 in the general election.”

Sheriff:

Casey Cox

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Cumberland County

Profession: Current Cumberland County Sheriff

Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox (CCSO)

Biography: Sheriff Casey Cox was elected Sheriff of Cumberland County in 2014. Sheriff Cox began his law enforcement career at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in 1998. He has worked in all aspects of law enforcement, starting as an E911 operator, corrections officer, patrol deputy & supervisor, and criminal investigator. Sheriff Cox worked for approximately six years as a narcotics investigator where he was assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Narcotics Task Force. He served as Chief Investigator for approximately 4 years before being elected Sheriff.

Sheriff Cox is a member of numerous boards and community organizations. He currently is the Vice Chairman of the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Executive Board (AHIDTA). AHIDTA Executive Board provides leadership and direction on issues pertaining to drug enforcement throughout 94 designated counties within Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia. HIDTA is administered by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). Sheriff Cox has been appointed as a member of the State of Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council, a member of the Cumberland County E911 Board, Cumberland Prevention Anti-drug Coalition, Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, and Fraternal Order of Police. Sheriff Cox is a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served for four years. He is a graduate of Cumberland County High School and has a degree in Business Management. He has been married to his wife Laura for 29 years. Sheriff Cox is a deacon at the Linary Church of Christ where he and his family attend.

Grainger County:

Mayor:

Mike Byrd

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Grainger County

Profession: Current Grainger County Mayor

Mike Byrd Grainger County Mayor (Grainger County)

Biography: Grainger County Mayor Mike Byrd is seeking re-election in the Republican Primary May 3, 2022. He was first elected to this office on August 2, 2018. Mike is a lifelong resident of Grainger County and has been a committed conservative his entire adult life. Mike is married to Camilla Jarvis Byrd and is the father of three children. Prior to his political career, he spent 40 years managing the operations of a communications company that has locations in five (5) different states. During his tenure, he has helped bring to fruition many improvements to Grainger County with one of those being the completion of a baseball/softball field in the Washburn Community.

Over the past three (3) years, the Mayor and County Commission have secured over six (6) million dollars for Grainger County through State and Federal grant funding to assist with pandemic mitigation, building renovations, park improvements, emergency communications equipment upgrades, patrol & EMS vehicles, new election commission building, sewer and water projects etc. These federal and state funds were secured at zero cost to our taxpayers.

By utilizing Federal and State grant funding, Grainger County has decreased their capital outlay debt by approximately $1M while re-issuing our capital bonds for a savings of $1.5M dollars for the remaining term of eight (8) years.

Mayor Byrd is a current member of the Executive Board of East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA), the East Tennessee Development District (ETDD), the East Tennessee Regional Agribusiness Marketing Authority (ETRAMA), the Douglas Cherokee Economic Authority and an ex-officio member to the Industrial Development Board and Chamber of Commerce.

Mike Holbrook

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Indian Ridge Community

Profession: Part owner of Greenlee Campground

Mike Holbrook (Mike Holbrook)

Biography: My name is Mike Holbrook and I am a candidate for Grainger County Mayor. I live in the Indian Ridge community and I’m a proud Christian saved by grace. I’m a husband, father, step-father and grandfather of 11 grandchildren. I’m part owner of Greenlee Campground, a family-run business for over 32 years.

One of my main goals is to unify Grainger County and be a Mayor for all Grainger Countians.

Bruce McDaniel

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Grainger County

Profession: N/A

Bruce McDaniel (Bruce McDaniel)

Biography: I am a 40 plus year resident of Grainger county. I grew up and attended school in Grainger. At the age of 19 years, I left and joined the United States Naval Submarine service. I have 15 deterrent patrols onboard nuclear ballistic missile submarines. I have participated in 14 test launches of ballistic missiles from submarines. I retired from the Navy in 1995 and moved back to Grainger county in 1998. Since then, my career has taken several paths. I have worked in plant maintenance, warehouse manager, and have been a rental manager for a local forklift company.. But my most rewarding position has been with BAE systems, a government contractor for 7 years where I managed several multi million dollar secure programs for the NSA.

Sheriff:

Richard “Rico” Collins

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Grainger County

Profession: Detective at Jefferson County Sheriff Office.

Richard Collins (Richard Collins)

Biography: My name is Richard Collins also known by most people by my nickname Rico. I graduated from Walters State with a degree in criminal justice. I have worked in law enforcement for 25 years serving the community in several different roles.

Supervisor Sergeant at Jefferson City Police

K-9 Officer

School Resource Officer

Detective at Grainger County

Currently a Detective at Jefferson County Sheriff Office.

I love my community and I am committed to making Grainger County the safest place to live and raise a family.

Ronnie Collins

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Grainger County

Profession: Grainger County deputy

Ronnie Collins (Ronnie Collins)

Biography: My name is Ronnie Collins, I am a 2003 graduate of Rutledge High School. After High school I served as an infantryman in the US Marines and reserves for 6 years and served two combat tours in Iraq. Upon returning from Iraq I married my high school sweetheart Autumn Collins. My wife and I have been together for 20 years and have two sons Tanner and Griffin Collins. I began my public service career as a dispatcher for Grainger County E911. I have worked as a jailer and became a certified police officer after attending Walters State Police Academy. During my career I have handled3 police k9s, served on multiple SWAT teams and plain clothes/under cover work, I am a certified fire 1 firefighter with hazmat awareness, hazmat operations, and I am an emergency medical responder. My passion is serving my community, giving back, and helping people. I hold multiple instructor ratings and bring leadership and training capabilities along with willingness and drive to make my community better for future generations!

James K. Harville

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Grainger County

Profession: Current Grainger County Sheriff

James Harville (James Harville)

Biography: Sheriff James Harville is currently serving his second consecutive term. He is a lifelong resident of Grainger County. He is a graduate of Washburn High School and Walters State Community College (AS Degree in Criminal Justice.) Sheriff Harville has 28 years of law enforcement experience including services with Grainger County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Hamblen County:

Mayor:

Bill Brittain

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Hamblen County

Profession: Current Hamblen County Mayor

Bill Brittan Hamblen County Mayor (Hamblen County)

Biography: Bill Brittain is running for re-election as Hamblen County Mayor in 2022 to continue his work making Morristown and Hamblen County a better place to live, work and to raise a family.

Bill has focused much of his time and energy developing partnerships to build the county’s economy, to promote education, to improve county services and to manage the county’s finances.

Brittain, a Republican, was first elected county mayor in 2010 after serving 16 years as County Trustee. During his time as county mayor, Bill has taken on some of the county’s biggest challenges.

He has teamed with employers, educators and trainers to energize workforce development efforts to help prepare workers with the technical and problem solving skills needed for today’s jobs in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, education and other retail service industries.

He has taken an aggressive approach to managing the County’s finances. The last financial audit shows the County ended the 2021 fiscal year with the largest reserves in history. It also has its best credit rating and one of the lowest property tax rates in East Tennessee.

He has worked diligently with the county commission to address the overcrowded, deteriorated conditions of a 43-year old county justice center. Work has begun on the construction of a new facility that is a 50-year solution to the issue.

Bill wants to finish what he has started. He asks for your vote and support in the May 2022 Republican Primary and the August general election.

Christopher Jordan Black

Race: County Mayor

Party: Democrat

Address: Hamblen County

Profession: Public Relations Consultant

Christopher Jordan Black (Christopher Jordan Black)

Biography: Chris is driven and optimistic. At age thirty-two, it’s been said that he has accomplished more than many individuals twice his age. From serving as a civic committee chair at age seventeen to leading the fight against unnecessary bureaucracy on behalf of the students of Tennessee’s public universities during his undergraduate years, he understands the importance of living a life in public service. Chris is a lifelong resident of Hamblen County and is a proud graduate of Morristown-Hamblen High School West, The University of Tennessee and Liberty University. He holds a Bachelor of Arts, two Master of Arts in Public Policy, and a Juris Master. When he isn’t on the campaign trail, Chris works as a Public Relations Consultant. In his spare time, he serves in an array of advisory and leadership roles for clubs and organizations throughout the Southeast. In consideration of his life’s experiences, coupled alongside an extraordinary passion to serve the 65,000+ residents of Hamblen County, he is uniquely qualified to serve as our next mayor. When elected, his primary areas of focus will center on addressing government spending and the gross public debt, restoring confidence in local government and addressing neighborhood inequality.

Dan Parks

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Morristown

Profession: Veterinarian

Dan Parks (Dan Parks)

Biography: I grew up on a small fam in Parrottsville, TN, one of four siblings. I graduated from Cocke County High School and enrolled in college at the University of Tenn. I received my Bachelors degree in Animal Science. I was then accepted to the University of Tenn. College of Veterinary medicine and graduated with my Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1981. After spending a year in a practice in Ky., I returned to East Tenn. and practiced for several years in Cocke County. My wife Mitzi and I moved to Morristown 28 years ago. We began Five Rovers Mobile Veterinary Services, the first mobile house-call service for pets in Tenn. 24 years ago.

Mitzi and I have a small farm in Hamblen County where we raise and show registered Jerseys under the farm name of Aspen Grover Jerseys. We have three children and seven grandchildren. We are members of Freedom Fellowship Church in White Pine, TN where I am a deacon and serve on the security team. I have served in foreign missions since 2003, serving for 10 years in Venezuela and then more recently in Guatemala.

I have been a member of the Parrottsville Ruritan Club Board of Directors, the Newport Kiwanis Club Board of Directors and served as President, the Cocke Co A&I Fair Association Board of Directors , the Morristown Hamblen Human Society Boards of Directors, and the Tenn. Jersey Cattle Club Board of Directors.

I am a candidate for the office of Hamblen County Mayor.

Sheriff:

Dwayne Collins

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Hamblen County

Profession: Retired from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, current Adjunct Professor at Walters State Community College

Dwayne Collins (Dwayne Collins)

Biography: Dwayne Collins retired from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security in 2019. His last assignment was with the administrative branch of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security where his primary responsibilities were research & development and the implementation of general orders and policy and procedures as it related to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security statewide initiatives. Prior to this last assignment, he served as Supervisory Agent, Bureau of Operations with the Office of Homeland Security, overseeing all Homeland Security Agents in their 95 counties of Tennessee. Dwayne also served as the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Training Advisor where he developed and implemented training programs for local and state law enforcement agencies across Tennessee as it related to the current state threat matrix.

Prior to working with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Dwayne began his career with the Morristown Police Department where he served as a patrolman and D.A.R.E. officer and worked as a narcotics agent with the Third Judicial Drug Task Force before being assigned full-time to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Appalachian High Intensity Drug Traffic Area (AHIDTA) Task Force where he investigated white-collar crimes, gangs, money laundering, and dangerous narcotics.

Near the end of Dwayne’s career with the Morristown Police Department, he served as a Sergeant in the Training Division and Lieutenant over the Support Service Division and as Accreditation Manager.

Dwayne has been teaching at Walters State Community College since 2014 as an Adjunct Professor in the Criminal Justice Department.

Dwayne holds a Masters’ Degree in Business Administration from Milligan College, Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Management from Tusculum College, and Associates of Applied Science Degree in Public Safety from Walters State Community College.

Todd Davidson

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Hamblen County

Profession: Retired Detective

Todd Davidson (Todd Davidson)

Biography: I’m a life- long resident of Hamblen County, graduated from Morristown West High School in 1986 and earned my college degree in Criminal Justice. Me and my wife Tammy have 3 children and 4 grandchildren. My late father (Otto Purkey) served as Hamblen County Sheriff from 1998-2006. I am a retired Detective with 31 years of service from the Morristown Police Department. Beginning as a Patrol Officer, I was promoted to Narcotics Detective, Investigations Detective, Patrol Supervisor, and finished my career holding the single Detective slot responsible for some 6,000 pieces of police evidence. I held certifications as a crisis negotiator, DARE Officer in our school system, Special Operations Team member, and Evidence Custodian working with all officers to maintain evidence integrity.

By definition, our current Sheriff’s retirement allows our citizens to vote for fresh ideas. I consider myself blessed that my 31 year law enforcement career has been right here in our community leading to strong relationships with in-county public safety agencies as well as contacts within state/federal agencies. I truly believe this makes me the best candidate for voter’s consideration because of my experienced attitude favoring Team of Teams approaches, conducting a top to bottom review of the Sheriff’s Department before guiding major changes, and forming a recruitment team (will include current staff) to bring the best employees to us instead of waiting for them to apply. A leader must have these attitudes to succeed and provide a good working environment.

Chad Mullins

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: N/A

Profession: N/A

Chad Mullins (Chad Mullins)

Biography: N/A

Hancock County:

Mayor:

Thomas J. Harrison

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Hancock County

Profession: Current Hancock County Mayor

Thomas Harrison (Thomas Harrison)

Biography: N/A

Sheriff:

Brad Brewer

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Hancock County

Profession: Current Hancock County Sheriff

Brad Brewer (Brad Brewer)

Biography: N/A

Chad Seal

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: N/A

Profession: Corporal at the Grainger County Sheriff’s Department

Chad Seal (Chad Seal)

Biography: I was born and raised here. My mother worked at the hospital here until she retired and my Dad was Chief of Police until he had to retire for medical reasons. I have worked in law enforcement for 26 years. My wife and I have lost 2 children and are now raising their children and we want all kids to have a safe environment to grow up in. I hope if elected to make some positive changes for Hancock County.

Jefferson County:

Mayor:

Mark Potts

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Jefferson County

Profession: Current Jefferson County Mayor

Mark Potts Jefferson County Mayor (Jefferson County)

Biography: Mark Potts has deep roots in Jefferson County. Mark’s family is a First Family of Tennessee and his mother Betty, who turned one hundred last October, is pretty confident that the family farm is at least a Century Farm. Mark, his wife, Heidi, and their children are proud to call Jefferson County their home.

Mark Potts currently serves as Jefferson County Mayor. He was first elected in 2018 and has since strived to make Jefferson County the best county it can be through promoting business, industry, tourism, and employment in our area.

Prior to his election to county mayor, Mark served as the Jefferson City Mayor as well as a City Councilman for Jefferson City. He also worked as a paramedic and supervisor for Jefferson County EMS for 21 years, caring for our citizens.

Mark Potts has built the relationships necessary to promote our Jefferson County on federal, state, and local levels. He is a firm believer that there is no better place to live, work, or visit than our county.

Sheriff:

Jeff Coffey

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Jefferson County

Profession: Current Jefferson County Sheriff

Jeff Coffey (Jeff Coffey)

Biography: Running for my second term unopposed. 32 years of experience in public safety as a paramedic and law enforcement.

Knox County:

Mayor:

Glenn Jacobs

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Knox County

Profession: Current Knox County Mayor

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs (Knox County)

Biography: Growing up in a military family, Glenn learned the value of hard work, determination and respect for our precious freedoms. These principles continue to guide his life.

Prior to being elected Mayor of Knox County, Glenn spent more than 20 years as a professional wrestler, most notably as WWE Superstar and three-time world champion Kane.

After a Hall of Fame career as a professional athlete and a few decades as a small business owner, Glenn felt called to run for Mayor of Knox County to help others reach their full potential. In 2017, Glenn answered the call to serve and was overwhelmingly elected Mayor of Knox County in 2018.

As Mayor of Knox County, he has demonstrated strong, conservative leadership and focused on telling the rest of the world what Knox County citizens already know: Knox County is the best place to live, work, and raise a family. Under Glenn’s leadership, Knox County has added over 2,500 jobs and seen $217 million in capital investment. He remains committed to creating opportunities for everyone to thrive in an engaged and vibrant community by prioritizing jobs, education and recreation.

Glenn knows that the best way for businesses to grow and create jobs is by getting the government out of the way. That’s why when the Knox County Board of Health tried to implement burdensome mandates, Glenn stepped in and fought for Knox County businesses. He led the fight to keep businesses open while much of the country was locking down.

Additionally, while other towns, cities and counties across the country raised taxes during the pandemic, Glenn held firm and didn’t increase taxes. By tightening our belt and making smart cuts, Glenn balanced the budget while continuing to make forward-thinking investments in our community. He’s provided raises for teachers and law enforcement officers, created three new schools and turned our county into a Second Amendment Constitutional County.

Now, Glenn is running for re-election as Mayor of Knox County. He is committed to strengthening our local economy, recruiting businesses to Knox County, continuing to pay down the debt, keeping our taxes low, eliminating unnecessary mandates, speaking out against the ongoing border crisis that has affected Knox County, supporting our local law enforcement officers, keeping our communities safe and protecting our conservative values.

Glenn is honored to serve such an incredible community, and he would be humbled to have your vote and support. With Glenn Jacobs as Mayor of Knox County, Tennesseans can expect four more years of strong leadership.

Glenn and his wife of more than 25 years, Crystal, live in Knox County with their family, including two daughters, two sons-in-law, two grandchildren and five dogs.

Bob Fischer

Race: County Mayor

Party: Democrat

Address: Knox County

Profession: N/A

Bob Fischer (Bob Fischer)

Biography: Public health and Covid response: “We cannot function as a major economic entity by pushing our hospitals to the brink of collapse twice a year. No CEO with half a brain is going to open shop in a town with these sorts of policies,” he wrote.

Fischer said Covid mitigation has been undermined “within the Glenn Jacobs cult,” yet some 60% of Knox Countians have gotten their first shot. “That tells me that the majority at least believe Covid is real. We will build on that.”

He concluded: “We don’t need draconian government enforcement and overreach; we need responsible government advocating for the best outcome for all. I think laws and mandates would be counterproductive at this point. … All this issue ever needed was responsible government response. We haven’t had that.”

Labor: Fischer will work to get every single job in Knox County above a poverty wage, which he says is $13.36 per hour, and to get county employees even higher. When he saw school system salaries: “I literally started crying, trying to figure out how some of these folks are even making it.”

Taxation: “Frankly, this county appears to be so mismanaged, that I’m not sure we’ll have to have (a tax increase). If a tax increase is legitimately needed, I will advocate for it. If we can fix things by eliminating fraud, double pay-outs, unneeded positions and corruption, we’ll do it that way.”

Deputies: Fischer will push to pay Sheriff’s Office deputies fairly, as professionals, and hold them accountable for professional standards. He is tired of “kicking that can down the road.”

Republicans: “I expect the Republican Party to ignore me until they can’t.”

Democrats: “I’ve got a good relationship with the party, but frankly, I’m not sure they know what to make of me as a candidate.” In other words, Fischer was not recruited to run.

Where else but America can a UPS guy square off against a professional wrestler for the county’s top administrative job? I love politics.

Tyler Givens

Race: County Mayor

Party: Democrat

Address: Norwood Neighborhood

Profession: Professional Engineer

Tyler Givens (Tyler Givens)

Biography: Tyler is a licensed Professional Engineer with 15 years of experience in Local, State, and Federal contracting on hundreds of millions of dollars worth of infrastructure renovation projects. When he was laid off due to Covid, he spent his time between jobs helping folks facing eviction apply for the moratorium as well as taking food and water to the homeless. He saw how the under-resourced social services of Knox County are leaving Federal aid and grant money on the table, and he wants to change that. Tyler has lived in the Norwood Neighborhood of Knoxville since 2010. He lives with his partner Candace and their three rescue animals: two dogs and a cat.

Debbie Helsley

Race: County Mayor

Party: Democrat

Address: South Woodlawn

Profession: N/A

Debbie Helsley (Debbie Helsley)

Biography: Debbie Helsley is a fifth-generation Knox County resident and lifelong South Knoxvillian ready to bring her leadership experience to the table as Knox County’s next mayor. Helsley is a 15-year president of the Communications Workers of America Local 3805, former VP of the Tennessee AFL-CIO, founder and vice president of her local neighborhood association, and current secretary of the Knox County Democratic Party.

Debbie’s leadership and dedication to empowering the working class has uniquely prepared her to serve as Knox County’s next Mayor. Debbie is dedicated to addressing the real concerns of the people of Knox County whom she knows so well. As County Mayor, Debbie will fully-invest in our public schools, empower our neighborhoods, and make decisions about zoning and growth with intention and foresight. Debbie’s running to be that leader and deliver a more innovative approach to Knox County government.

Sheriff:

Jimmy “J.J.” Jones

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Knox County

Profession: N/A

Jimmy Jones (Jimmy Jones)

Biography:

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Appointed Knox County Sheriff January 31, 2007 -October 5, 2007 by the Knox County Commission. Reappointed February 20, 2008. Elected Sheriff2010 and Re-elected 2014 until retirement on September I, 2018. Background includes a proven 39-year track record of law enforcement, leadership, and criminal investigation experience. Extensive supervisory experience supported by a strong ability to interact with and establish trusting professional relationships with all levels of law enforcement professionals. Draw from sound judgment and extensive law enforcement background to assess situations quickly, make decisions, and direct the responses of others.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

KNOX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, Knoxville, TN 6/05 -1/07 Assistant Chief of Administration: Coordinated response to major crimes in and out of Knox County; worked with the Sheriff and Chief Deputy to resolve personnel issues; instrumental in hiring and promotions.

KNOXVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT Knoxville, TN 12/99-6/05 Liaison Officer Assigned to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office (9/04 -6/05). Coordinated all correspondence between the Knoxville Police Department and the Knox County District Attorney’s Office. Also responsible for providing security and transportation for the Mayor of Knoxville. Special Police Officer (I 2/99-9104). One of the initial members of a newly created unsolved homicide squad ( cold case team). The primary responsibility of this unit is investigating unsolved homicides within the City of Knoxville, which date back to the early 1970′s.

KNOX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE Knoxville, TN 4/80 -9/99 Chief of Detectives (3/97-9199). Promoted into this position as a result of outstanding leadership skills supervising up to 50 detectives with responsibility for all criminal investigations that occur in Knox County. Ensuring personnel follow the appropriate procedures for crime scene investigations, including Major Crimes (murder, rape, armed robbery, assault, child abuse, domestic violence, arson, etc.); Burglary (business and residential); Theft; Fraud; Forgery; Pawn Shop Detail; and Narcotics. Provided strong guidance to maintain high officer morale, encourage team work, and increase public confidence in law enforcement.

Additional Promotions within Knox County Sheriff’s Office: Lieutenant, Major Crimes Unit, 3/95 -2/97 Sergeant, Metro Narcotics Unit, 4/92 -2/95 Detective, Metro Narcotics Unit, 5/85 -3/92 Investigator, Metro Narcotics Unit, 5/84 -4/85 Patrol Officer, 3/82 -4/84 Police Academy Recruit, 1982

EDUCATION

Master of Science, Criminal Justice, UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE

Recognized as the Most-Outstanding Graduate Student in the Criminal Justice Graduating Class

Bachelor of Science, Organizational Management, TUSCULUM COLLEGE

Tom Spangler

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Knox County

Profession: Current Knox County Sheriff

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler (Tom Spangler)

Biography: Sheriff Tom Spangler is a graduate of Carter High School in Knoxville and Tusculum College.

Sheriff Spangler served our country in the United States Air Force before beginning his law enforcement career with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Spangler served as a Corrections Officer, a Patrolman, a Patrol Supervisor, and as a Metro Narcotics Detective. He was instrumental in starting the Regional Training Academy as well as the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit.

Sheriff Spangler is a helicopter pilot and flew missions that included Hurricane Katrina Disaster Relief. He served under two different Sheriffs as Chief Deputy before retiring from Knox County in 2009 to pursue his dream of professional fishing.

After a short time, he was asked to serve as the Assistant Chief of Training for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. Tom was at BCSO until December 2016 when he resigned to run for Sheriff of Knox County. The people of Knox County elected Tom in August 2018 and he was sworn into office on September 1, 2018.

Sheriff Spangler is on the board for the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) and Police Officer Standards & Training (P.O.S.T.).

Tom Spangler is an active member of Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton. He is married to his wife, Linda, has two daughters, Mellony and Mallory, along with 4 granddaughters and one grandson.

Knox County Commission:

Nicolas Ciparro

Race: District 3

Party: Republican

Address: Knox County

Profession: Business Owner

Biography: My name is Nick Ciparro, and I am running for the 3rd District seat of Knoxville City Council. I have lived in this wonderful city most of my life and am proud to have my home and business located in the 3rd. Unfortunately, our district has been neglected and underrepresented in the last few years. Our neighborhoods are being encroached on with camps, the traffic on Western Avenue is being ignored, and our city is being thrown into terrible financial decisions that could easily be avoided.

This great city is facing a few crises that have been brought on by its current failed leadership and the positions they have taken on issues. But there is hope, we can elect people who will bring Knoxville into the prime again. Our community safety must be addressed, and the police officers doing a wonderful job need our support instead of dismissal.

Our budget needs to be taken care of and ran correctly. At one time Knoxville had an incredible surplus of funds, but our current leadership has not only squandered this but has driven the city into debt. Now we face an incredible tax hike if the course is not corrected. This “leadership” openly intends to either increase the rate or reassess everyone’s property value to increase our taxes by a very significant degree. More taxes aren’t the solution, spending wisely and efficiently is.

My wife and I are raising my son here because we love this area, and I started my business here for the same reasons. I want to help correct the course our city is going on, so we can all enjoy our lives here together for many years to come. I ask you for your support and look forward to talking with you about your concerns in the 3rd district and Knoxville. Your voice matters.

Gina Oster

Race: District 3

Party: Republican

Address: Knox County

Profession: Real estate agent with Southern Legacy Realty

Biography: As a Conservative Republican, I want to make sure our county is prioritizing spending to focus on essentials such as public safety, education, vital infrastructure, and keeping a low tax environment on residents and businesses.

America needs strong Conservative leadership right now to stop Washington DC’s liberal agenda that is attacking our values and harming our local communities and schools.

I’m a proud wife of over 32 years to Stanton Oster with three sons and a granddaughter. They are part of the reason I am running to help continue making Knox County a great place to live.

I’m currently a real estate agent with Southern Legacy Realty and with my job I see firsthand the sacrifices that families make to afford home ownership. I will continue to support a job-friendly environment and affordable home ownership in our county.

As a graduate of Karns High School, our Knox County community is important to me. I have experience in government including serving on the County Ethics Board from 2013-2018, the county Board of Equalization, and currently serving on the Knox County Sheriff’s Merit System Council.

As your county commissioner, accessibility will be a priority for me. Please feel free to reach out to me anytime about issues or questions, concerns, and issues of importance to you.

Stuart Hohl

Race: District 3

Party: Democrat

Address: Knox County

Profession: Manager at a local production company

Stuart Hohl (Stuart Hohl)

Biography: Stuart Hohl, candidate for County Commission District 3 is a manager at a local production company, UT grad, new father, and the proud husband of a KCS teacher. He believes this position is about public service, and that means giving access and accountability to the District 3 community. Stuart’s priorities are supporting our schools, leadership focused on local issues, community minded development and planning, and making sure you have a voice in your local government.

Rhonda Lee

Race: District 7

Party: Republican

Address: Powell

Profession: Solo practicing attorney

Rhonda Lee (Rhonda Lee)

Biography: I am an 8th generation Tennessean and have called Powell my home for 35 years. My love for God, family, and the Knoxville community is why I am running for Knox County Commissioner. As the proud mother of six children and eleven grandchildren and an active member of First Apostolic Church of Knoxville I want to ensure our East Tennessee values are protected and our community prospers for future generations.

In my current professional life I am blessed to engage with our community every day. I represent hundreds of clients each year as a solo practicing attorney, many of my clients are disadvantaged with minimal resources. I also dedicate much of my personal and professional experience to teaching our next generations, serving as an Adjunct Professor at Pellissippi State Community College.

I am also proud of my previous leadership and service experiences which form the foundation of my candidacy. As a former member of the Powell Recreation Commission Board, Real Estate Agent, and Vice President of a home construction business completing 100+ residential builds in Knoxville, I understand the significance and impact of home ownership, the necessity of vibrant and affordable communities, and the value of principled local government and accountable public services.

These experiences in addition to my formal law background have duly prepared me for the office of Knox County Commissioner. As a conservative Republican commissioner my service will be dedicated to five major issues impacting Knox County residents and our community:

- prioritizing public safety and law enforcement

- opposition to any increase in county property tax or sales tax

- investment in essential infrastructure

- responsible and accountable service to our students and schools

- bring accountability and transparency to Hallsdale-Powell utility district

If elected, my office as Knox County Commissioner will be characterized by direct and timely communication and accessibility to all Knox County residents. I encourage county residents to please reach out with your questions and concerns.

Allen Merritt

Race: District 7

Party: Republican

Address: Halls

Profession: Retired deputy for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Biography: I am a 50-year resident and 3rd generation business owner of the Halls Community. For the past 30 years, I have dedicated my service to the citizens of Knox County as a Deputy of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. In that time, as a detective, I learned to listen to people, gather the facts and make decisions, without opinion, based on the information. In court, I was a voice for victims and their families. After retiring from the Sheriff’s Office, I decided I was not through with public service. Elect me as your Knox County Commissioner in District 7 and let me be Your voice, for Your community.

Chuck Severance

Race: District 7

Party: Republican

Address: Knox County

Profession: Chair of the Public Building Authority

Chuck Severance (Chuck Severance)

Biography: Business and community leader Chuck Severance, who has lived in Knox County Commission District 7 for more than 30 years, announced his candidacy for commission in June 2021, citing a long record of public and community service.

The primary election will be held on May 3, 2022, and the general election will take place on August 4, 2022.

Severance, a Republican, has 35-plus years of experience from sales representative to general manager in the window and door industry serving the building sector.

He is chair of the Public Building Authority (PBA) which manages buildings and construction projects for the city and county. He was appointed to the PBA Board by then-County Mayor Tim Burchett.

“While on commission, I plan to focus on education and economic growth,” Severance said. “I feel like I have the experience and commitment to represent the values of the seventh district well. I will help Mayor Jacobs and my fellow commissioners keep taxes low.”

Chuck and his wife, Kim, a former member of the Knox County School Board from District 7, are owners of two small businesses in Powell. Commission District 7 is in north Knox County and runs east and west from Powell to Halls.

Severance has been a champion of education and children’s causes throughout his career.

For six years, he was chair of the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Halls/Powell. Under his leadership, the club raised $350,000 for youth programs and other needs. He was appointed by Juvenile Court Judge Tim Irwin to the Foster Parenting Review Board, and, during the six years he served, hundreds of orphans and foster children found permanent homes.

Severance credits his parents, Charlie and Phyllis Severance, for teaching him the value of public service. Charlie is a former state representative, and Phyllis has a very successful record as a manager of local campaigns. She will manage Chuck’s.

“I witnessed first-hand what it means to give of your time and energy to serve others and to give a voice to those who have none,” Severance said. He and Kim are members of Faith Promise Church.

Severance has been married to Kim since 2013. She works in public affairs for the school system. Chuck is the proud stepfather to Connor and Garrett Sepesi.

He also serves on the board at Three Ridges Golf Course Advisory Board under the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department.

Larsen Jay

Race: Commission At-Large Seat 10

Party: Republican

Address:

Profession: Knox County Commission

Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay (Larsen Jay)

Biography: Larsen Jay is serving in his first term on the Knox County Commission (At-Large / Seat 10), having been elected to represent all Knox County residents in 2018.

Larsen Jay is a two-time graduate of the University of Tennessee, earning a Bachelor of Arts and a Masters in Business Administration. Alongside his wife, Adrian, and sons, Henry & Alexander, Larsen has made Knoxville home for nearly 30 years and has a diverse background in business, philanthropy and civic engagement. Larsen was a Film & TV Producer for 15 years working on feature films, television series, commercials, educational media and documentaries. His production work in Dallas, Los Angeles, Knoxville and aro Larsen’s civic engagement in Knoxville has had a lasting impact on our community. In addition to serving on numerous nonprofit boards including The Joy of Music School, The Bijou Theatre, Legacy Parks Foundation, Knoxville Symphony and the Alliance for Better Nonprofits, Larsen was honored as a member of the inaugural class of Knoxville’s “40 Under 40,” a graduate of Leadership Knoxville, a member of the team that started Movies on Market Square, helped lead the effort to re-open and light up the Bijou Theatre, started the East TN Chili Cook-Off and brought the Holiday’s on Ice / Ice Rink back to downtown - which still anchors the holiday season a dozen years later. und the world garnered Larsen critical acclaim including dozens of Telly Awards and an Emmy Award.

In July of 2007, a devastating accident changed the trajectory of Larsen Jay’s life forever. Larsen suffered a near-fatal fall from a ladder which resulted in 6 skull fractures and over 15 broken bones. During his long hospitalization, the influx of floral arrangements he received boosted his spirits and aided his recovery. Those healing flowers also seeded the idea for Random Acts of Flowers. In fact, the organization’s first, unofficial delivery of hope and encouragement was straight from his hospital room at UT Medical Center. The concept has since blossomed into a nationwide movement and under Larsen’s leadership Random Acts of Flowers has flourished, providing hope and encouragement to over 600,000 vulnerable individuals across the country while inspiring dozens of similar organizations. Since its inception, Random Acts of Flowers has garnered numerous awards, including the Daughters of the American Revolution’s National Conversation Medal, the Tennessee Governor’s Volunteer Star Award, Healthcare Heroes Award, Go Green East Tennessee Award, and Sertoma’s Service to Mankind Award

Steve Weiner

Race: Commission At-Large Seat 10

Party: Republican

Address: Knox County

Profession: Law

Steve Weiner (Steve Weiner)

Biography: Steve has called Knoxville home for 30 years and he has always played an active part in his community. Even as a young man Steve was involved in many community projects through his experience in the Boy Scouts where he attained the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.

Steve graduated from Karns high school and went on to attend The University of Tennessee where he graduated magna cum laude with a degree in psychology. Before graduating UT Steve was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, an exclusive honor society for exceptional undergraduate performance.

After college Steve worked as a counselor with at-risk youth at the Peninsula Village, now simply called “The-Village.” During his time at The village Steve learned that everyone had a story and he saw first hand the effect of substance abuse and mental and physical abuse upon children. Steve subsequently worked at the Peninsula hospital where he became a senior counselor until his admission to the University of Tennessee College of Law in 2013.

While studying law Steve was active in learning the practical experience of the legal practice by serving underrepresented clients in the College’s Wills Clinic. After graduating in 2016, Steve set up his own practice in West Knoxville where he continues to provide cost effective legal services to his community. Steve’s present community involvement includes service on the Knox County Library Advisory Board and active participation in the Knox County conservative movement.

Dylan Earley

Race: Commission At-Large Seat 10

Party: Democrat

Address: Knoxville

Profession: Career Development , Marketing Consultation

Dylan Earley (Dylan Earley)

Biography: Dylan Earley was born in rural East Tennessee just outside of Knoxville. Through his childhood, Dylan and his brothers were raised by a single mother. Like any mother would do, Dylan’s mother worked multiple jobs, scavenged for any overtime work she could find, and always managed to put hot food on the table for her kids. Times were tough and money was usually short, but Dylan’s mother always found a way to keep her home running smoothly.

Throughout his childhood, Dylan watched his father become another victim of the opioid epidemic that has impacted families across our state. It was a turning point in Dylan’s life. After watching his father struggle with addiction for years, Dylan vowed he would use his own platform to fight the opioid epidemic and help families struggling with the same issues.

Dylan attended college at Carson-Newman University where he obtained a degree in History. He is currently enrolled in a graduate program in Strategic Communications through American University.

Since moving to Knoxville, Dylan has dedicated his life to serving those in the community. Since moving here, Dylan has mentored college students from the University of Tennessee & Maryville College in career development, has provided pro bono marketing consultations to small business owners, and is extensively involved in Knoxville’s ever-growing soccer community.

Devin Driscoll

Race: Commission At-Large Seat 11

Party: Republican

Address: Knoxville

Profession: Business owner

Devin Driscoll (Devin Driscoll)

Biography: Growing up in Knoxville, the importance of hard work, community and the Volunteer Spirit were instilled in Devin from a young age. After graduating from high school in Knoxville, earning a degree from Fordham University and wrestling in the WWE, Devin returned to Knox County, looking to use his business experience, athletic background and Knoxville roots to give back to his hometown community.

Believing that strength and perseverance are about much more than athletics, Devin moved back to Knoxville to build his own personal training business, Next Level Training, at his local outdoor basketball courts with a basketball, a medicine ball and an agility ladder. Now, after years of hard work and building a community where athletes could reach their full potential on and off the court, Devin is the owner of D1 Sports Training, Hardin Valley.

Devin knows what it takes to create successful businesses that give back to their community and create new opportunities for Knoxvillians. Under his leadership, Devin took the D1 Sports Training facility in Knoxville from the bottom of the corporate portfolio to one of the top franchises in total gross revenue and number one in personal training, team training and retention out of D1 Sports Training’s 60 locations. Devin’s ability to grow, own and operate businesses successfully earned him a nomination for the Pinnacle Business Awards Young Entrepreneur Award and Knoxville’s 40 under 40.

Devin sits on D1 Corporate Training Panel, Franchise Advisory Council and Validation Committee, where he brings the same determination for success and business expertise to the boardroom table as he does to his personal training sessions.

He knows that Knoxville is a great place to start and grow a business because he’s done it. Understanding that a robust business environment can create new opportunities for communities to thrive, Devin is working every day to make Knox County the best place to do business in Tennessee.

As Visit Knoxville Sports Commission Board member, Devin uses his business experience and his athletic background to make Knox County the premiere place in Tennessee for athletes and teams to thrive on and off the field. Devin is looking forward to working with members of the community to create new business opportunities for Knox County.

With over a decade of working with young athletes from all over Knox County, Devin knows that success is measured by more than what happens on the field. He is working to increase workforce development programs to give residents the tools they need to be sought-after candidates in a competitive job market. Devin is committed to giving back to the Knoxville community by working with volunteer opportunities and organizations like Morning In Motion, a school program that addresses obesity, attendance and other factors, to develop Knox County youth. By creating a highly skilled workforce and cutting taxes, Devin believes that Knox County is ready to lead the state in business recruitment and retention, as well as increased employment opportunities for Knox County.

Devin is ready to hit the ground running and deliver for who matters most - Knox County residents.

Kim Frazier

Race: Commission At-Large Seat 11

Party: Republican

Address: Knox County

Profession: N/A

Kim Frazier (Kim Frazier)

Biography: I want to serve as your At Large Seat 11 Knox County Commissioner because I am invested in the people of our communities and I am committed to making this work my priority.

I have spent the greater part of my adult life as an engaged, proven, and effective community advocate. I have dedicated the last seven years to helping citizens bring awareness to the needs and visions of their communities. I have connected with citizens in every corner of our county by facilitating relationships, helping communities understand local government processes and capabilities, and assisting them to advance their initiatives.

I have worked alongside citizens and government officials to help improve roadways, build new and update existing schools, create recreational and public spaces, improve policy and process, coordinate infrastructure improvements with growth and development, update county plans, studies and ordinances, ensure comprehensive countywide emergency services, support our teachers and law enforcement professionals, facilitate private and public relationships, empower our youth, analyze budget allocations, consider conservation concepts, be a resource and sounding board, and give everyone a seat at the table.

Every incredible experience, whether it be professional or personal, has equipped me with the knowledge and perspective to step out from behind the scenes and deepen my commitment to the people of Knox County by serving in an official capacity.

I have the experience, time, and energy to get to work for you on DAY 1.

It’s time to ignite a spirit of cooperation and connect our government with our communities.

Let’s continue to enhance our County’s foundational infrastructure and give our long standing and new citizens the best possible quality of life.

I would be honored if you would join me in my efforts.

Vivian Underwood Shipe

Race: Commission At-Large Seat 11

Party: Democrat

Address: Knox County

Profession: N/A

Vivian Underwood Shipe (Vivian Underwood Shipe)

Biography: Vivian Underwood Shipe is an activist, advocate for at-risk populations, and servant of the community. She listens to the needs of Knox County and in turn takes action to better the quality of life for all ages. She works to ensure opportunity is accessible in various avenues including as the founder and director of I AM THE VOICE OF THE VOICELESS, a founding member of the Faith Leaders Health Initiative, a Knoxville Utility Board Advocate (KUB), and an advocate for Knox County Schools.

As a proud graduate of Austin-East Magnet High School, Vivian continually volunteers at events that support AE students and staff. At the age of 41 she earned her associates degree in marketing from Pellissippi State Community College, where she was recently honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award as an outstanding graduate with significant professional achievement and her service to the community. She earned her Masters Degree from Tusculum University and is a doctoral candidate at Grand Canyon University.

In addition to her service to the community, Vivian was a dedicated employee of the United States Postal Service and retired after 35 years of service, 25 of those years as union president of the National Alliance of Postal and Federal Employees. Upon her retirement, she returned to federal service as an agent and supervisor for the Department of Commerce as a recruiter for the 2020 Census where she helped to recruit over 3000 for the decennial count. As an author for The Tennessee Tribune, she pays detailed attention to the events that shape Tennessee and what needs to be done in response to issues that affect our community.

Loudon County:

Mayor:

Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Loudon County

Profession: Current Loudon County Mayor

Rollen Buddy Bradshaw Loudon County Mayor resize (Loudon County)

Biography: Bradshaw is a lifelong resident of Loudon County. He was an employee of TRW/Koyo for fourteen years and worked as a police officer for Loudon Police Department ten years. He is a member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 120 and the Director for the American Legion Riders Post 120. In his first term as Mayor and chairman of the Budget Committee, more than $700,000 was cut from the budget. Since FY 2015-16, Loudon County has ended the budget year in the black 4 times, and ending FY 2020-21, built a $10,000,000 fund balance, a feat never accomplished in Loudon County. Beyond fiscal responsibility, in Bradshaw’s time in office, the gun ban was dropped from Loudon County Office buildings and Loudon County has since become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County. Furthermore, Bradshaw refused to use his authority to force an overreaching and unenforceable mask mandate during the COVID-19 outbreak, taking a stand for the rights of the individual just as the Constitution demands. Since taking office, he has chaired the EDA (Economic Development Agency) Board and Loudon County has secured more than 1,000 new jobs with either new companies or current companies’ expansions. In serving as vice-chair and chair of the Tellico Reservoir Development Agency, he has helped usher in regional jobs with companies in and around the Tellico West Industrial Park. Bradshaw was appointed by Lt. Governor Randy McNally to the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs: one of only 5 County Mayors statewide to serve on the Commission and serves on the Advisory Council for Our Place. He is the current vice-chairman for the Criminal Justice Committee for the Tennessee County Services Association and a firm supporter of our men and women in blue. Loudon County has its 4th consecutive clean audit from the State Comptroller’s office and is awaiting results for a 5th which would match the State record. Loudon County is the only county out of 95 to currently have 4 consecutive clean audits. Bradshaw’s record speaks for itself.

Sheriff:

Paul E. Curtis

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Loudon County

Profession: Business owner

Paul Curtis (Paul Curtis)

Biography: Paul E. Curtis has 21 years law enforcement experience which includes the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, the Knox County Sheriff’s office and a number of joint law enforcement task forces that included Federal, State, and local agencies. Paul Curtis has worked in law enforcement at all levels starting in patrol and advancing through the ranks to include K9 handler, narcotics officer, investigator, lieutenant, and Assistant Chief Deputy for the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. As Assistant Chief Deputy, Paul oversaw patrol, criminal investigations, the K9 unit, narcotics, and department training.

Before his career in law enforcement, Paul worked in Oak Ridge in the management of low-level radioactive materials. He held a supervisory position in operations and project management on numerous multi-million dollars projects.

During his law enforcement career Paul was certified as a SWAT operator and Team Leader for Loudon County Metro Special Response Unit. In 2006, Paul was assigned to the FBI Drug Task Force as an investigator and his K9 Deacon went with him. In 2010, Paul was promoted to Lieutenant and Director of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and at the same time, he supervised the K9 Unit. In 2016, Paul and the members of the narcotics unit were recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice for successfully completing one of the nation’s top opioid investigations.

In 2017, Paul joined the Knox County Sheriff’s Office where he was tasked with enhancing training, training facilities, and managing a division of 18 multipurpose k9 teams. Paul, effectively completing his task with the Knox County K9 program in 2019.

Paul currently co-owns and operates Sniff Industries. A company he and a friend created to provide their patented dog equipment and training in all areas of K9 applications throughout the United States.

Paul, whose favorite color is ORANGE, is an avid bass fisherman and a lifelong UT fan. His wife Kristin is a career prosecutor and Paul’s son Eric is a deputy with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

James “Jimmy” Davis

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Loudon County

Profession: Chief Deputy

Jimmy Davis (Jimmy Davis)

Biography: Davis is currently the only candidate employed at the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. He has served the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office for almost 28 years. Davis has served as a Reserve Deputy, a Corrections Deputy, a Patrol Deputy, a Patrol Supervisor, Assistant Chief Deputy. In 2017, Davis was appointed to the position of Chief Deputy, the agency’s second in command, by Sheriff Tim Guider. He is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, an invitation only advanced leadership course that less than 1% of the World’s law enforcement leaders get the opportunity to attend. Davis has received the endorsement of Sheriff Tim Guider as well as 8 other current East Tennessee Sheriffs.

Marty Ward

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Tellico Village

Profession: Field Training Officer

Marty Ward (Marty Ward)

Biography: Marty is a Christian Conservative with a passion for serving God and Community. Marty Ward is a Loudon County native who currently resides in Tellico Village. Marty is a U.S. Navy Veteran who served his country with pride and honor. Marty has over 17 years of Law Enforcement experience serving with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and currently with the Loudon Police Department as a 2nd shift (FTO) Field Training Officer, training young officers is a priority . Marty has over 30 years of business related experience as a business owner, licensed insurance producer, licensed private investigator and certified business coach, as well as the Senior Vice President of Operations and Risk Management for a national franchise corporation. His skills and management experience include: recruitment and human resources, budget and finance, direct oversight of employees and daily operations, training, compliance and risk management. All of these skills apply directly to his ability to be The Right Choice for our next Loudon County Sheriff.

Monroe County:

Mayor:

Mitch Ingram

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Monroe County

Profession: Current Monroe County Mayor

Mitch Ingram Monroe County Mayor (Monroe County)

Biography: Mitch Ingram, born and raised in Monroe County, TN, is the current mayor of Monroe County. He graduated from Madisonville High School and then attended Hiwassee College, where he received his Associate of Arts degree. Mayor Ingram went on to graduate at the top of his class from the University of Tennessee with both his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Master of Science degrees. After serving 4 years on the County Commission representing the 2nd district and providing over 20 years of service as an educator, Mayor Ingram made the decision to pursue the County Mayor seat to give back to the community that has provided so much to him. His overall goals in his current position as Mayor is to assist Monroe County in economic growth, provide transparency to the public, and continue to improve the lives of Monroe County residents through the proper management of the departments he oversees. When Mayor Ingram is not serving the people of Monroe County, you can find him working on his family farm in Madisonville, TN.

Richard Kirkland

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Monroe County

Profession: Small business owner

Richard Kirkland (Richard Kirkland)

Biography: My name is Richard Kirkland, I hold a Master’s Degree from Tusculum College. I am a small business owner in Monroe County and former Director of Economic and Community Development for Monroe County. For the past 14 years I have represented the 2nd District of Monroe County as County Commissioner with several years severing as Chairman.

• Master’s of Arts in Organizational Management

• Certified Tennessee Economic Developer (1 0f 77 in the state of TN)

• Certified Tennessee Public Administrator

• Graduate of TVA Rural Leadership Development

• County Commissioner 14 years

• Executive Board Member of Madisonville Downtown Alliance

• Production/Distribution Manager 20 plus years

• Served as Civic Club President

• Youth Sports Volunteer Coach

Sheriff:

Tommy J. Jones II

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Vonore

Profession: Current Monroe County Sheriff

Tommy J. Jones Monroe County Sheriff (MCSO)

Biography: Sheriff Tommy J. Jones II is a Sweetwater native, lifelong Monroe County resident, and graduate of Sequoyah High School. In 1999 Tommy started his law enforcement career with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office as a part time corrections officer, quickly transitioning to a full time position. Within a year he became a patrol deputy, balancing his law enforcement work with farming a large cattle operation.

Tommy attended the Police Academy in 2000 at Cleveland State Community College and is currently working on his Criminal Justice degree. After completing the police academy he returned to the Sheriff’s Office as a 3rd shift patrolman. He was promoted to patrol sergeant and K-9 officer. Tommy was soon assigned to the Interdiction Plus Program with HIDTA, a federal anti-drug multi-agency initiative. From 2010-2014 he was employed by the Sweetwater Police Department as a K-9 officer. His ensuing years included 1000′s of hours of training, one of the most recent being an FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development (TLEED) program of training for administrators.

In 2014 Tommy became the Chief Deputy of Monroe County. He was appointed Monroe County Sheriff in December 2014 and elected to the position in 2016. On behalf of the citizens of Monroe County he has many goals for the Sheriff’s Office to ensure that his vision helps them, supports them and protects them. These include increased neighborhood patrols, senior citizen welfare checks, property recovery, victim follow up and aggressive drug enforcement.

Tommy and his wife Jeanna were high school sweethearts and are proud parents of son Chandler. They attend Hiwassee Church of God. Tommy left cattle farming after 20 years and today the family makes their home in Vonore. When his demanding schedule allows, Tommy’s favorite past time is K-9 training.

Randy D. White

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Monroe County

Profession: N/A

Randy White (Randy White)

Biography:

Life-long resident of Monroe County

POST Certified Police Officer

34+ years of service to Monroe County in law enforcement and emergency medical services with increasing levels of responsibility.

Supervised all Departmental Operations for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Supervised and directed the Activities of Criminal Investigations and Patrol Operations

Proven Track Record as a Leader and Administrator

Effective Management of Budgets

Competent Decision-Making and Supervisory Skills

Numerous Certifications in Applicable Disciplines

Sevier County:

Mayor:

Larry Waters

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Gatlinburg

Profession: Current Sevier County Mayor

Larry Water Sevier County Mayor (Sevier County)

Biography: Larry Waters was born and raised in Sevier County. He graduated from Sevier County High School. He attended the University of Tennessee where he obtained a B.S. Degree in Business Administration in 1974. Larry then became a principal in the Sevier County School system until 1978 when he was elected to the position of Sevier County Executive. In 1984 he completed the Tennessee County Officials Certificate Program and continued to serve Sevier County as executive until 2003 when that title was changed to county mayor.

Larry and his wife Terri make their home in Gatlinburg where they attend the First Baptist Church of Gatlinburg. They have two children, David and Adrienne, married to Bart Ogle. They are proud grandparents of Caden and Camilla Waters and Charlotte and Amelia Ogle.

Sheriff:

Michael R. Hodges, Jr.

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Sevier County

Profession: Chief Deputy

Sevier County Sheriff Michael R. Hodges Jr. (SCSD)

Biography: After graduating from high school, Chief Deputy Michael Hodges, Jr., enlisted in the United States Air Force. During this time he was deployed to Saudi Arabia on two separate occasions and also to South Korea. After returning from overseas, Chief Deputy Hodges began his career in Law Enforcement with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. During his tenure at the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, he achieved the rank of Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and now serves as the Chief Deputy of Law Enforcement Services. The Law Enforcement Services branch of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office involves Animal Control, Bomb Squad, Communications, Court Security, Criminal Investigations, Dive Team, Domestic Violence, GIS Mapping Unit, K-9, Litter Unit, Patrol, Records, Reserves, School Resource, Special Operations Response Team, Street Crimes, Training, Video Forensics Divisions and the Office of Community Relations.

